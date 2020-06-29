All apartments in West Covina
3036 E Cecelia St.,

3036 East Cecelia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3036 East Cecelia Street, West Covina, CA 91792
Woodside

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
car wash area
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
parking
garage
NEWLY UPDATED HOME NEXT TO SHADOW OAK PARK - Great location. Near Shadow Oak Park, Located in Rowland heights school district, Car wash and many restaurants nearby

Spacious, Single story house, Beautifully landscaped.

2 car attached garage
Laundry hook ups inside
Central Heating and air
Hardwood flooring throughout the house

For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413

???????

Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a
Luis a:626-688-1413

We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy

We can accept 1 pet under 25 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $200 per pet per month

(RLNE5547933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3036 E Cecelia St., have any available units?
3036 E Cecelia St., doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 3036 E Cecelia St., have?
Some of 3036 E Cecelia St.,'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3036 E Cecelia St., currently offering any rent specials?
3036 E Cecelia St., is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3036 E Cecelia St., pet-friendly?
Yes, 3036 E Cecelia St., is pet friendly.
Does 3036 E Cecelia St., offer parking?
Yes, 3036 E Cecelia St., offers parking.
Does 3036 E Cecelia St., have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3036 E Cecelia St., does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3036 E Cecelia St., have a pool?
No, 3036 E Cecelia St., does not have a pool.
Does 3036 E Cecelia St., have accessible units?
No, 3036 E Cecelia St., does not have accessible units.
Does 3036 E Cecelia St., have units with dishwashers?
No, 3036 E Cecelia St., does not have units with dishwashers.

