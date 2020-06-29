3036 E Cecelia St.,

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated car wash area

NEWLY UPDATED HOME NEXT TO SHADOW OAK PARK - Great location. Near Shadow Oak Park, Located in Rowland heights school district, Car wash and many restaurants nearby



Spacious, Single story house, Beautifully landscaped.



2 car attached garage

Laundry hook ups inside

Central Heating and air

Hardwood flooring throughout the house



For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413



Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a

Luis a:626-688-1413



We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy



We can accept 1 pet under 25 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $200 per pet per month



