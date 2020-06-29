3036 E Cecelia St.,

Amenities
NEWLY UPDATED HOME NEXT TO SHADOW OAK PARK - Great location. Near Shadow Oak Park, Located in Rowland heights school district, Car wash and many restaurants nearby
Spacious, Single story house, Beautifully landscaped.
2 car attached garage
Laundry hook ups inside
Central Heating and air
Hardwood flooring throughout the house
For special showing call or Text Luis 626-688-1413
Para obtener ms informacin en espaol o una muestra privada, llame a
Luis a:626-688-1413
We are looking for 3 times rent rate as house hold income, credit over 675 no eviction, no collections, no Bankruptcy
We can accept 1 pet under 25 lbs. with pet liability insurance & rules, Pet rent $200 per pet per month
(RLNE5547933)