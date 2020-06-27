All apartments in West Covina
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1626 W Chetney Drive

1626 West Chetney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1626 West Chetney Drive, West Covina, CA 91790
Freeway Corridor

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lovely updated 3bed/2bath single family home with 2-car garage in the City of West Covina. Water-saving landscaping that requires minimal watering. Lots of natural sunlight into the living room as well as the dining room area. Living room also comes with a cozy fireplace for winter. Spacious kitchen with stove/oven and lots of cabinets for storage. The laundry room is right next to it with hookups for tenant's own machines. This home also has a sun room that can be used as a den, as well as a formal family room with access to the attic. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Extremely convenient location: close to the I-10 freeway, Del Norte Park, schools, Gold's Gym, Plaza West Covina Mall, West Covina Library, Ikea, markets, shops, and much more! Painted, cleaned, and ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 W Chetney Drive have any available units?
1626 W Chetney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 W Chetney Drive have?
Some of 1626 W Chetney Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 W Chetney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1626 W Chetney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 W Chetney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1626 W Chetney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1626 W Chetney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1626 W Chetney Drive offers parking.
Does 1626 W Chetney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 W Chetney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 W Chetney Drive have a pool?
No, 1626 W Chetney Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1626 W Chetney Drive have accessible units?
No, 1626 W Chetney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 W Chetney Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 W Chetney Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
