1626 W Chetney Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated gym air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Lovely updated 3bed/2bath single family home with 2-car garage in the City of West Covina. Water-saving landscaping that requires minimal watering. Lots of natural sunlight into the living room as well as the dining room area. Living room also comes with a cozy fireplace for winter. Spacious kitchen with stove/oven and lots of cabinets for storage. The laundry room is right next to it with hookups for tenant's own machines. This home also has a sun room that can be used as a den, as well as a formal family room with access to the attic. Central air-conditioning AC and heating system. Extremely convenient location: close to the I-10 freeway, Del Norte Park, schools, Gold's Gym, Plaza West Covina Mall, West Covina Library, Ikea, markets, shops, and much more! Painted, cleaned, and ready for immediate move-in!