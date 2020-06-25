All apartments in West Covina
West Covina, CA
1529 Borden Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

1529 Borden Lane

1529 Borden Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1529 Borden Ln, West Covina, CA 91791
Walnut Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
Exceptional 2016-built home in gated Cadanera of West Covina offers the largest floor plan with a main floor bedroom and bathroom. This home is located in a premium location of the community with no one across or behind for extra privacy. The open floor plan is designed for entertaining! Enjoy a gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & a large center island/breakfast bar. Use the loft as a second family room or flexible space. Large walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate tub and shower in the master bathroom. The secondary bathroom also has dual sinks. Water-wise grounds feature artificial grass, stamped concrete patio and drought-tolerant plants on drip irrigation system. The list goes on: Custom window treatment, recessed lighting, panel doors, sliding glass door, mirrored closet doors & light palette throughout. This property is leased partially furnished with furniture and appliances! All we are missing is YOU, so take a closer look and get ready to fall in love with your future home in Cadanera!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Borden Lane have any available units?
1529 Borden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Borden Lane have?
Some of 1529 Borden Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Borden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Borden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Borden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Borden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1529 Borden Lane offer parking?
No, 1529 Borden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1529 Borden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1529 Borden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Borden Lane have a pool?
No, 1529 Borden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Borden Lane have accessible units?
No, 1529 Borden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Borden Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Borden Lane has units with dishwashers.
