1308 S Sandy Hook Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities media room

RENOVATED in Fall 2016 through out and looking for one that will treat it like it is their very own!!! Super location. Quiet residential street south of the West Covina mall. Near shops, restaurants, freeway. Take a few steps up to the entry. Immediately to the left is an oversized living area. One could enjoy having large sectionals and media center to enjoy with friends and family. There is a couple closets to accommodate storage needs. To the right of the entry is an entry to the UPDATED KITCHEN: New cabinets, grey wood looking porcelain tile flooring, new sink (overlooking living space and backyard), new stove and dishwasher and plenty of space for casual dining. New windows throughout. Large windows in many areas allowing natural light to come in. The living space has new wood laminate throughout. Off from kitchen is washer/dryer area and 3/4 bathroom. (updated) There is plenty of space to dine in renovated dining room (used to be a bedroom).The updated full bath is down the hallway (left of entry). All bedrooms have plenty of space. Newer AC to help keep cool. The family room off from kitchen has brick (painted white) fireplace and sliders to backyard. There is so much pride in this home waiting for you to appreciate. This will rent quickly!!!