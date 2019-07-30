All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 1308 S Sandy Hook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
1308 S Sandy Hook Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1308 S Sandy Hook Street

1308 S Sandy Hook St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1308 S Sandy Hook St, West Covina, CA 91790
West Covina

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
RENOVATED in Fall 2016 through out and looking for one that will treat it like it is their very own!!! Super location. Quiet residential street south of the West Covina mall. Near shops, restaurants, freeway. Take a few steps up to the entry. Immediately to the left is an oversized living area. One could enjoy having large sectionals and media center to enjoy with friends and family. There is a couple closets to accommodate storage needs. To the right of the entry is an entry to the UPDATED KITCHEN: New cabinets, grey wood looking porcelain tile flooring, new sink (overlooking living space and backyard), new stove and dishwasher and plenty of space for casual dining. New windows throughout. Large windows in many areas allowing natural light to come in. The living space has new wood laminate throughout. Off from kitchen is washer/dryer area and 3/4 bathroom. (updated) There is plenty of space to dine in renovated dining room (used to be a bedroom).The updated full bath is down the hallway (left of entry). All bedrooms have plenty of space. Newer AC to help keep cool. The family room off from kitchen has brick (painted white) fireplace and sliders to backyard. There is so much pride in this home waiting for you to appreciate. This will rent quickly!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 S Sandy Hook Street have any available units?
1308 S Sandy Hook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 S Sandy Hook Street have?
Some of 1308 S Sandy Hook Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 S Sandy Hook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1308 S Sandy Hook Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 S Sandy Hook Street pet-friendly?
No, 1308 S Sandy Hook Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 1308 S Sandy Hook Street offer parking?
No, 1308 S Sandy Hook Street does not offer parking.
Does 1308 S Sandy Hook Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 S Sandy Hook Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 S Sandy Hook Street have a pool?
No, 1308 S Sandy Hook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1308 S Sandy Hook Street have accessible units?
No, 1308 S Sandy Hook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 S Sandy Hook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 S Sandy Hook Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Windwood
2100 S Lark Ellen Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside