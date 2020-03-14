110 Horseshoe Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful West Covina Home with Pool, ready just in time for summer...This home consists of 4 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 up with a bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Other features include 3 bathrooms, inside laundry, large living and family room. The slider from the family room leads you to the outside covered patio and swimming pool, perfect for summer barbecue's or just relaxing by the pool. The long driveway allows plenty of room for parking. Great location, easy access to shopping centers and freeway.