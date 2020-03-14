All apartments in West Covina
Find more places like 110 Horseshoe Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Covina, CA
/
110 Horseshoe Circle
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:26 PM

110 Horseshoe Circle

110 Horseshoe Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Covina
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

110 Horseshoe Circle, West Covina, CA 91791
East Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful West Covina Home with Pool, ready just in time for summer...This home consists of 4 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 up with a bonus room that could be used as a 5th bedroom. Other features include 3 bathrooms, inside laundry, large living and family room. The slider from the family room leads you to the outside covered patio and swimming pool, perfect for summer barbecue's or just relaxing by the pool. The long driveway allows plenty of room for parking. Great location, easy access to shopping centers and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Horseshoe Circle have any available units?
110 Horseshoe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Covina, CA.
How much is rent in West Covina, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Covina Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Horseshoe Circle have?
Some of 110 Horseshoe Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Horseshoe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
110 Horseshoe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Horseshoe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 110 Horseshoe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Covina.
Does 110 Horseshoe Circle offer parking?
Yes, 110 Horseshoe Circle offers parking.
Does 110 Horseshoe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Horseshoe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Horseshoe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 110 Horseshoe Circle has a pool.
Does 110 Horseshoe Circle have accessible units?
No, 110 Horseshoe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Horseshoe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Horseshoe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve31
1231 W Francisquito Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
Woodside Village Apartments
2547 Temple Ave
West Covina, CA 91792
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N
West Covina, CA 91791
Nola 624
624 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave
West Covina, CA 91790
The Verandas
200 N Grand Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave
West Covina, CA 91791
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave
West Covina, CA 91790

Similar Pages

West Covina 1 BedroomsWest Covina 2 Bedrooms
West Covina Dog Friendly ApartmentsWest Covina Pet Friendly Places
West Covina Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CA
Lake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Freeway Corridor

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside