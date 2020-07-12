All apartments in Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Preserve at Melrose

1401 N Melrose Dr · (760) 531-4114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92083

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 07-301 · Avail. now

$1,768

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 06-216 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 08-216 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10-209 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 01-209 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit 09-212 · Avail. Aug 6

$2,229

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Melrose.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
garage
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
playground
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Vista, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, open spaces, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in North County San Diego, with easy access to the 78, 5, and 15 highways, The Preserve at Melrose is just minutes away from the Avo Playhouse and major area employers like the Vista Unified School District, Watkins Manufacturing, DJ Orthopedics, and many others. Plus, all the shopping, dining, entertainment, and beaches that your heart desires are a stone’s throw away in Oceanside and Carlsbad.In your community, you will find, among many amenities, a 24-hour fitness center (with a kid’s entertainment suite), dog park, and resort-style pool and spa with cabanas. Your next apartment home boasts modern quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease (unreserved), $50/month (reserved), Detached garage: included in select units, Carport: included in select units.
Storage Details: Storage lockers $35
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Melrose have any available units?
Preserve at Melrose has 36 units available starting at $1,768 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Melrose have?
Some of Preserve at Melrose's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Melrose currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Melrose is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Preserve at Melrose pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Melrose is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Melrose offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Melrose offers parking.
Does Preserve at Melrose have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Melrose offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Melrose have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Melrose has a pool.
Does Preserve at Melrose have accessible units?
Yes, Preserve at Melrose has accessible units.
Does Preserve at Melrose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Melrose has units with dishwashers.
