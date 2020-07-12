Amenities
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Vista, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, open spaces, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in North County San Diego, with easy access to the 78, 5, and 15 highways, The Preserve at Melrose is just minutes away from the Avo Playhouse and major area employers like the Vista Unified School District, Watkins Manufacturing, DJ Orthopedics, and many others. Plus, all the shopping, dining, entertainment, and beaches that your heart desires are a stone’s throw away in Oceanside and Carlsbad.In your community, you will find, among many amenities, a 24-hour fitness center (with a kid’s entertainment suite), dog park, and resort-style pool and spa with cabanas. Your next apartment home boasts modern quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.