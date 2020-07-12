Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher furnished patio / balcony carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub yoga cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance carport cc payments clubhouse coffee bar community garden courtyard dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving playground pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Vista, CA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, open spaces, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in North County San Diego, with easy access to the 78, 5, and 15 highways, The Preserve at Melrose is just minutes away from the Avo Playhouse and major area employers like the Vista Unified School District, Watkins Manufacturing, DJ Orthopedics, and many others. Plus, all the shopping, dining, entertainment, and beaches that your heart desires are a stone’s throw away in Oceanside and Carlsbad.In your community, you will find, among many amenities, a 24-hour fitness center (with a kid’s entertainment suite), dog park, and resort-style pool and spa with cabanas. Your next apartment home boasts modern quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and washer/dryer.