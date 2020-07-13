Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance internet access online portal

Taylor Brooke, More than just an apartment.... A community!



Welcome to Taylor Brooke Apartments in Vista, CA., designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. We are centrally located and minutes from shopping, dining and various entertainment options at the prestigious Vista Village Plaza.



We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent with the style, luxury and value you are looking for in a new home. Each home includes a large private patio or balcony, gas stove and free garage. Welcome Home!



At Taylor Brooke Apartments we are committed to resident satisfaction! Our contemporary style community is located in a quiet country surrounding that makes Taylor Brooke a special place to call home! Our gated pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool, spa, laundry facility and much more. We look forward to making your new home with us at Taylor Brooke Apartments.