All apartments in Vista
Find more places like Taylor Brooke.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
Taylor Brooke
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

Taylor Brooke

911 Taylor St · (760) 292-2938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

911 Taylor St, Vista, CA 92084

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 175 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,582

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 157 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,727

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Taylor Brooke.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
online portal
Taylor Brooke, More than just an apartment.... A community!

Welcome to Taylor Brooke Apartments in Vista, CA., designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. We are centrally located and minutes from shopping, dining and various entertainment options at the prestigious Vista Village Plaza.

We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments for rent with the style, luxury and value you are looking for in a new home. Each home includes a large private patio or balcony, gas stove and free garage. Welcome Home!

At Taylor Brooke Apartments we are committed to resident satisfaction! Our contemporary style community is located in a quiet country surrounding that makes Taylor Brooke a special place to call home! Our gated pet-friendly community features a refreshing pool, spa, laundry facility and much more. We look forward to making your new home with us at Taylor Brooke Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49.12 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 45 lbs.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Taylor Brooke have any available units?
Taylor Brooke has 3 units available starting at $1,582 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Taylor Brooke have?
Some of Taylor Brooke's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Taylor Brooke currently offering any rent specials?
Taylor Brooke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Taylor Brooke pet-friendly?
Yes, Taylor Brooke is pet friendly.
Does Taylor Brooke offer parking?
Yes, Taylor Brooke offers parking.
Does Taylor Brooke have units with washers and dryers?
No, Taylor Brooke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Taylor Brooke have a pool?
Yes, Taylor Brooke has a pool.
Does Taylor Brooke have accessible units?
No, Taylor Brooke does not have accessible units.
Does Taylor Brooke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Taylor Brooke has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Taylor Brooke?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity