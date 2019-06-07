2918 Sleeper Avenue

Amenities
Prestigious Tustin Ranch Living* This Highly Upgraded 4BR, 2.5 BA Home Includes Main Floor Office+Upstairs Loft* Quiet Interior Location w/Short Walk to Association Pool* Largest Plan in Desirable Gated Sedona Community* Gated Front Entry Courtyard W/Fountain, Slate Stone & Brick Accents* Back Yard Patio W/Raised Planter Beds, Fruit Trees, Patio Structure, Waterfall, Koi Pond, Putting Green* Volume Ceilings, Expansive Arched Windows in Living Room & Dining Areas* NEWLY PAINTED, Neutral Carpet (2nd Flr), Ceramic Tile Floors, Woven Wood Blinds, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting* Main Floor Office w/Open Arches* Gourmet Kitchen W/ Upgraded White Cabinets, Granite Counters & Full Backsplash, New Stainless Steel Sink, Walk-In Pantry, Large Center Island* 2nd Floor Laundry Room W/Cabinets* Hall Loft W/Built In Cabinets and 2 Desk Areas* Sliding Glass Doors Lead to Covered Balcony* Master Suite W/Volume Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Custom Organizers* Master BA W/Dual Vanity Sinks, Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub, Linen Cabinetry* Spacious Secondary BRS, Closet Organizers* Hall BA W/Dual Vanity Sinks, Tub/Shower* 3-Car Garage w/Abundance of Cabinetry & Checkerboard Flooring* Located Across From Cedar Grove Park- BBQ Areas, Playground, Basketball Ct, Grassy Sports Fields* Short Walk to Award Winning Schools (Peter's Canyon Elem & Pioneer Middle), Tustin Ranch Golf Crs & Peter's Canyon Trails* Nearby Shopping, Theaters, Dining, Tustin Rch Sport Park w/Lighted Tennis Cts*