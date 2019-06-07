All apartments in Tustin
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:39 PM

2918 Sleeper Avenue

2918 Sleeper Avenue · (888) 236-1943
Location

2918 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Prestigious Tustin Ranch Living* This Highly Upgraded 4BR, 2.5 BA Home Includes Main Floor Office+Upstairs Loft* Quiet Interior Location w/Short Walk to Association Pool* Largest Plan in Desirable Gated Sedona Community* Gated Front Entry Courtyard W/Fountain, Slate Stone & Brick Accents* Back Yard Patio W/Raised Planter Beds, Fruit Trees, Patio Structure, Waterfall, Koi Pond, Putting Green* Volume Ceilings, Expansive Arched Windows in Living Room & Dining Areas* NEWLY PAINTED, Neutral Carpet (2nd Flr), Ceramic Tile Floors, Woven Wood Blinds, Plantation Shutters, Ceiling Fans, Recessed Lighting* Main Floor Office w/Open Arches* Gourmet Kitchen W/ Upgraded White Cabinets, Granite Counters & Full Backsplash, New Stainless Steel Sink, Walk-In Pantry, Large Center Island* 2nd Floor Laundry Room W/Cabinets* Hall Loft W/Built In Cabinets and 2 Desk Areas* Sliding Glass Doors Lead to Covered Balcony* Master Suite W/Volume Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Custom Organizers* Master BA W/Dual Vanity Sinks, Walk-In Shower, Soaking Tub, Linen Cabinetry* Spacious Secondary BRS, Closet Organizers* Hall BA W/Dual Vanity Sinks, Tub/Shower* 3-Car Garage w/Abundance of Cabinetry & Checkerboard Flooring* Located Across From Cedar Grove Park- BBQ Areas, Playground, Basketball Ct, Grassy Sports Fields* Short Walk to Award Winning Schools (Peter's Canyon Elem & Pioneer Middle), Tustin Ranch Golf Crs & Peter's Canyon Trails* Nearby Shopping, Theaters, Dining, Tustin Rch Sport Park w/Lighted Tennis Cts*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2918 Sleeper Avenue have any available units?
2918 Sleeper Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does 2918 Sleeper Avenue have?
Some of 2918 Sleeper Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2918 Sleeper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2918 Sleeper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2918 Sleeper Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2918 Sleeper Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tustin.
Does 2918 Sleeper Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2918 Sleeper Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2918 Sleeper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2918 Sleeper Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2918 Sleeper Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2918 Sleeper Avenue has a pool.
Does 2918 Sleeper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2918 Sleeper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2918 Sleeper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2918 Sleeper Avenue has units with dishwashers.
