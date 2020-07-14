All apartments in Tustin
Tustin Cottages

1361 El Camino Real · (909) 303-6806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA 92780

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. Aug 14

$3,085

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1691 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. Sep 3

$3,140

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1582 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 3

$3,140

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1691 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 25

$3,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1582 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tustin Cottages.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
on-site laundry
Discover the beauty of Southern California and apply for one of our Tustin apartments for rent today. We have a stunning variety of three and four-bedroom apartment homes with stylish features and incredible amenities. Every spacious floor plan comes with a full-size washer and dryer, expansive vaulted ceilings, and separate family and living areas. We also offer a generous amenity package. Imagine coming home to a resort-inspired swimming pool and a relaxing spa area, or having 24-hour access to a fully equipped fitness center. Experience Southern California like never before and apply for one of our Tustin apartments today.

Tustin Cottages is less than 15 miles away from some of the area’s most beautiful beaches including Newport Beach and Huntington Beach. Hop on Interstate 5 and downtown Los Angeles in just 35 miles away. It’s a world of possibilities when you live at Tustin Cottages. Call or click to apply for our Tustin apartments for rent today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $53 Per Applicant
Deposit: $1,500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: First Pet: $500, Second Pet: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: Unless used as an assistance animal, restricted dog breeds are NOT allowed. Restricted breeds include the following: Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois and St. Bernard and all "mixes" of the above breeds. Snakes, spiders, ferrets and iguanas are NOT allowed due to liability reasons.
Parking Details: Two Car Direct Access Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tustin Cottages have any available units?
Tustin Cottages has 4 units available starting at $3,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does Tustin Cottages have?
Some of Tustin Cottages's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tustin Cottages currently offering any rent specials?
Tustin Cottages is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tustin Cottages pet-friendly?
Yes, Tustin Cottages is pet friendly.
Does Tustin Cottages offer parking?
Yes, Tustin Cottages offers parking.
Does Tustin Cottages have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tustin Cottages offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tustin Cottages have a pool?
Yes, Tustin Cottages has a pool.
Does Tustin Cottages have accessible units?
No, Tustin Cottages does not have accessible units.
Does Tustin Cottages have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tustin Cottages has units with dishwashers.
