262 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
5 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
43 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,735
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
13 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,759
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
5 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1020 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California.

1 Unit Available
15222 Davenport Street
15222 Davenport Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1977 sqft
Live & Thrive in the original builder's "model home" of Columbus Square, located directly across from the gorgeous community park! It's like having your own private park! This highly upgraded, fully DETACHED home has been kept in pristine condition.

1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1958 sqft
361 Flyers Lane Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 Unit Available
12921 Ternberry Court
12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1298 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook.

1 Unit Available
14352 Green Valley Drive
14352 Green Valley Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Beautifully updated throughout! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated at the end of a culdesac is sure to please! Extensive renovation was completed that included the following newer features: kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove,

1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

1 Unit Available
1881 Mitchell Avenue
1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community.

1 Unit Available
329 Lodestar
329 Lodestar, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1772 sqft
Luxurious Condo near Tustin District area. 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with Tile flooring and carpeted in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
10930 PHILLIPS Street
10930 Phillips Street, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2700 sqft
LIVE IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF EL DORADO! WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS* SET ON A PREMIUM PRIVATE LOT BACKING TO PETERS CANYON* 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS* CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, WINDOW BLINDS* NEWER CARPET* GOURMET KITCHEN

1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 Unit Available
2918 Sleeper Avenue
2918 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2400 sqft
Prestigious Tustin Ranch Living* This Highly Upgraded 4BR, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Tustin
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,916
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Irvine Business Complex
52 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,843
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
$
Irvine Business Complex
43 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,845
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,880
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
$
Cabrillo Park
25 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,204
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
$
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,060
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Tustin, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tustin renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

