Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Palm Gardens

1220 Bryan Avenue · (714) 544-8396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA 92780

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1208C · Avail. Jul 31

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 1152A · Avail. Jul 31

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 1144A · Avail. now

$1,925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1180D · Avail. Jul 31

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 1148B · Avail. Jul 31

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Unit 1164A · Avail. Jul 31

$2,295

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 885 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy single story living, with private fenced yards, some with extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50/month
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, mininum age restriction may apply, Small to medium pets only
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Detached Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Gardens have any available units?
Palm Gardens has 10 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tustin, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tustin Rent Report.
What amenities does Palm Gardens have?
Some of Palm Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palm Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Palm Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Palm Gardens offers parking.
Does Palm Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Palm Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Palm Gardens has a pool.
Does Palm Gardens have accessible units?
No, Palm Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Palm Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Palm Gardens?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

