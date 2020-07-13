330 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
9 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
4 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1582 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1020 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California. Our ideal location places you within minutes of some of Tustin's best shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
1 Unit Available
Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
52 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,555
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
2 Units Available
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market Place in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
10 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,639
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Gallery Way
222 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
600 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1958 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Keller Drive #120
2800 Keller Drive, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
882 sqft
Second Level End Unit Condo in Tustin - Inquire online for this very nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath private upper level condo with two walk-in closets. Gorgeous end unit with no one above or below and plenty of sunlight.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3302 Crescent Way
3302 Crescent Way, Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2983 sqft
Open and Spacious Single Family Detached Home. Spacious living room and family room with fireplace. Beautiful Travertine Stone floors throughout the first level of the home. Gourmet kitchen with Dark wood Cabinets, and Granite Counter Tops.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2772 Monza
2772 Monza, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1346 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS Loft unit in Tustin Ranch's Arcada community. This unit is over 1300 sqft. Featuring vaulted/cathedral ceiling, granite countertop, travertine flooring, crown moulding and two car garage. Newer window treatment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17522 Vandenberg Ln Unit #10
17522 Vandenberg Ln, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
755 sqft
Quaint 1 Bed / 1 Bath 1st Floor Unit - This 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom property is located in the Miracle Garden HOA which includes pools, spas, tennis courts, walking trails, and more. The unit itself has modern vinyl flooring with a very homey feel.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Gallery Way
111 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5 Click link below for video tour. https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
15538 Sonora Street
15538 Sonora Street, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2042 sqft
Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Superb corner lot location - cross street from the club house, park, and pool. Great Irvine Unified Schools District. Main floor guest bedroom with bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
15212 Cambridge Street
15212 Cambridge St, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1324 sqft
*** Call Paul for private showing 949-732-0061 or email rent@pdcre.com *** Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Fully Furnished townhome in the heart of Orange County available for Short Term Lease only.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
280 Tustin Field Drive
280 Tustin Field Drive, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1637 sqft
Tri-level end-unit condo located in the Award-Winning *** Irvine Unified School District***. Corner location with wrap-around yard. BRAND NEW interior paint through the whole house. Bright and airy open floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1881 Mitchell Avenue
1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1150 sqft
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2335 Tubbs Drive
2335 Tubbs Drive, Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
6932 sqft
Exclusive Guard Gated Community of Tustin Ranch Estates, this Spectacular home sits on 26,615 square feet of Park Like grounds on a cul de sac.Roughly 6900 sq. feet of living space, is situated on more than ½ acre corner lot.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

July 2020 Tustin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tustin Rent Report. Tustin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tustin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Tustin Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Tustin Rent Report. Tustin rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tustin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tustin rents increased over the past month

Tustin rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Tustin stand at $1,965 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,525 for a two-bedroom. Tustin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tustin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.1% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,714; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tustin

    As rents have increased slightly in Tustin, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tustin is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Tustin's median two-bedroom rent of $2,525 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Tustin's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tustin than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Tustin is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

