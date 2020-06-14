Apartment List
171 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tustin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
46 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,665
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
5 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1020 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1958 sqft
361 Flyers Lane Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
13418 Via Don Benito
13418 Via Don Benito, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1770 sqft
This townhome style end unit has a great interior location with the community of Sevilla. The soaring vaulted ceilings & walls of windows, with plantation shutters, fill the formal living & dining with sunlight.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
12121 Rice Drive
12121 Rice Drive, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2239 sqft
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the highly sought after 24-hour guard-gated San Miguel community, across the street from Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Property is a corner unit in a Cul-De-Sac.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
1881 Mitchell Avenue
1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
291 Prospect Park
291 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1335 sqft
Gorgeous Unit located in a Prime Tustin location. Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, new updated bathrooms, new updated kitchen. Entirely repainted with a wonderfully airy and breezy layout.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
16633 Honeybee Drive
16633 Honeybee Street, Tustin, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3000 sqft
**ONE THE BEST LOCATIONS IN COLUMBUS GROVE WITH OVER 11,000 SF LOT SIZE**IRVINE SCHOOLS** Built in 2008, this 5BR/4BA detached 2-story home is nearly 3,000 sf and includes 1BR/1BA with shower downstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
15208 Linden Way
15208 Linden Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1321 sqft
Great opportunity to lease in Columbus Square! 2 bedroom/ 2 bath carriage style condo steps to the neighborhood park. Hardwood floors throughout the living area, open concept living room with cozy gas fireplace opens to the kitchen with
Results within 1 mile of Tustin
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,850
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:46pm
$
Cabrillo Park
23 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
18 Altezza
18 Altezza, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1835 sqft
Beautiful home in West Park Travota track. 4 bedroom and a built-in computer desk upstairs. The whole house is touched up with fresh paint and newer waterproof wood-like floor throughout! Granite kitchen countertop and island.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Northpark Square
1 Unit Available
9 Ravendale
9 Ravendale, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
3666 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This Gorgeous home in Northpark Square is a rare find boasting 5 bedrooms + Den, which include a main floor bedroom, full bath and a princess suite on the second floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
71 Juneberry
71 Juneberry, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2066 sqft
Recently REMODELED HOME in the beautiful community of Columbus Grove within the award winning IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT! Located on a secluded interior location, this home is featured with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths within approximately 2,066 Sq. Ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
23 Sovente
23 Sovente, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
2910 sqft
Westpark Trieste Home in a quiet cul-de-sac premium location next to the association park, pools and playground. Ready to move in! Extra large lots with built-in BBQ, Gazebo and professionally landscaped front and back.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
106 Heavenly
106 Heavenly, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,800
5400 sqft
BRAND NEW and NEVER LIVED IN. this house is open and feels huge inside. Master on first level and another master on the second level. Live in Luxury in the exclusive gated community of The Groves at Orchard Hills.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
40 Honey Locust
40 Honey Locust, Irvine, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
2559 sqft
Looking for a place to call home this Summer? Look no further! This Beautiful end unit condo located in highly desired community of Columbus Grove in Irvine.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
6 Petria
6 Petria, Irvine, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,700
3009 sqft
Gorgeous upgraded SIX Bedroom PLUS VERY Large Den / Study / Bonus Room, three and a half bathrooms in the WESTPARK community. One Bedroom and ensuite bathroom downstairs. Powder room downstairs. Five bedrooms, two bathrooms upstairs.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Northpark
1 Unit Available
43 Carpenteria
43 Carpenteria, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Fully Furnished. Welcome to this stunning executive home behind the 24 hour live guard gated community of Northpark. This fully furnished home offers approx. 2,300 Sq. Ft. of luxury living space, 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Westpark
1 Unit Available
2401 Ladrillo Aisle
2401 Ladrillo Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1186 sqft
Stunning, Rare and Quiet, Upper Level End Unit within Highly Desirable Westpark Location! Home Features: Light and Bright Open Floor Plan, Upgraded Kitchen, High Ceilings, Plantation Shutters, New Plush Carpet, Laminate Wood Flooring in Kitchen and
City Guide for Tustin, CA

"And they're gonna fall in love tonight / Underneath the Orange County sky / They sleep on the beach / Until they see the morning come." (-- Stefy, "Orange County")

Los Angeles may get most of the love when it comes to Southern California, but if you take a ride behind the Orange Curtain there lies a pretty nifty little place called Tustin. Roughly eight miles from the beach and sporting that typical So Cal sunshine, Tustin is a hidden gem in Orange County that many overlook, but they shouldn't. Boasting premier shopping destinations, unique recreational opportunities and easy access to everything, Tustin is a dream come true. Of course, it’s that part that gives some pause. Yeah, Cali isn't known for inexpensive living, and the price of habitation is high, but Tustin's stillless expensive than many places south of Long Beach like, ahem, Newport Beach even though it doesn't suffer from any lack of facilities. So grab your Range Rover and head for one the 25 Best Towns to Live Well in America, according to Forbes.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tustin? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Tustin, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Tustin renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

