Apartment List
/
CA
/
tustin
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

104 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tustin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
$
5 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:49am
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
2 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
45 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,665
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,756
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,899
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
3 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
201 Gallery Way
201 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
910 sqft
Bright and beautiful corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, a garage and carport in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community. Located in Tustin Ranch, CA near the Tustin Market Place and 5 freeway.
Results within 1 mile of Tustin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
$
Cabrillo Park
23 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
$1,565
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Irvine Business Complex
44 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,850
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Sherman Oaks
6 Units Available
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave, Santa Ana, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,705
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1050 sqft
Optimal surroundings, convenient location and a pet-friendly community awaits you! We will meet your every need with our recently remodeled interiors and a professional onsite staff.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,945
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Irvine Business Complex
15 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,997
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,061
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,040
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Irvine Business Complex
51 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
Studio
$1,843
712 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 11 at 04:59pm
Tustin Avenue
5 Units Available
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr, Santa Ana, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
739 sqft
Located near Orange County Global Medical Center and the Santa Ana Freeway. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings. Amenities include washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Cats allowed with deposit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
200 Tropea Aisle
200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
814 sqft
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
11242 Skyline Drive
11242 Skyline Drive, North Tustin, CA
7 Bedrooms
$12,000
8100 sqft
Hills of North Tustin, Lemon Heights View Gated Estate overlooks splendid Peter’s Canyon with Pool, Spa, lighted Tennis Court, Sauna/Steam room, and much more! Approx. 8100 sq ft. house comes with 7 bedrooms 6.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Westpark
1 Unit Available
406 Marinella Aisle
406 Marinella Aisle, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1068 sqft
Here is the gem in Westpark you have been waiting for! Brand new floors, fresh paint, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, balcony, fireplace, 2 car garage, spacious and bright.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Northpark Square
1 Unit Available
5 Dearborn Unit 63
5 Dearborn, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1992 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Tustin
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
$
The Colony
21 Units Available
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave, Orange, CA
Studio
$1,963
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1057 sqft
Resort-style living right off the I-5 and minutes from The Outlets at Orange. World class amenities include sparkling pool, coffee bar, and dog grooming area. Impressive interiors feature luxury granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Platinum Triangle
24 Units Available
Core
1815 S Westside Drive, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$1,996
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1235 sqft
Recently constructed residential community in the Platinum Triangle. Modern finishes, fully equipped kitchens, spacious rooms and abundant closet space. Elevator and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Southeast Anaheim
38 Units Available
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA
Studio
$2,020
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,040
1234 sqft
New studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with open-concept floor plans, European-style cabinetry. Modern kitchens, wood grain finish flooring, in-unit laundry. Enjoy pool, spa, rooftop recreation deck, fitness center, private parking. Near I-5, Hwy 57.
City Guide for Tustin, CA

"And they're gonna fall in love tonight / Underneath the Orange County sky / They sleep on the beach / Until they see the morning come." (-- Stefy, "Orange County")

Los Angeles may get most of the love when it comes to Southern California, but if you take a ride behind the Orange Curtain there lies a pretty nifty little place called Tustin. Roughly eight miles from the beach and sporting that typical So Cal sunshine, Tustin is a hidden gem in Orange County that many overlook, but they shouldn't. Boasting premier shopping destinations, unique recreational opportunities and easy access to everything, Tustin is a dream come true. Of course, it’s that part that gives some pause. Yeah, Cali isn't known for inexpensive living, and the price of habitation is high, but Tustin's stillless expensive than many places south of Long Beach like, ahem, Newport Beach even though it doesn't suffer from any lack of facilities. So grab your Range Rover and head for one the 25 Best Towns to Live Well in America, according to Forbes.

Having trouble with Craigslist Tustin? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Tustin, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Tustin renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Tustin 1 BedroomsTustin 2 BedroomsTustin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTustin 3 BedroomsTustin Apartments under $1,600Tustin Apartments under $1,800
Tustin Apartments with BalconyTustin Apartments with GarageTustin Apartments with GymTustin Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTustin Apartments with Move-in SpecialsTustin Apartments with Parking
Tustin Apartments with PoolTustin Apartments with Washer-DryerTustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsTustin Furnished ApartmentsTustin Pet Friendly PlacesTustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CA
Pomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPlacentia, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles