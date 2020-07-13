AL
390 Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,085
1767 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$3,575
1582 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
11 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1020 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California. Our ideal location places you within minutes of some of Tustin's best shopping and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
9 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Mark VII
16571 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mark VII in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
1 Unit Available
Somerset Village
16631 Alliance Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,565
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
52 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,555
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
2 Units Available
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road, Tustin, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market Place in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,740
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
10 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,639
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,982
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,194
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 Gallery Way
222 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
600 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1958 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2800 Keller Drive #120
2800 Keller Drive, Tustin, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
882 sqft
Second Level End Unit Condo in Tustin - Inquire online for this very nicely updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath private upper level condo with two walk-in closets. Gorgeous end unit with no one above or below and plenty of sunlight.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14554 Newport Ave unit 1
14554 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1665 sqft
Beautiful Corner Townhome! - 4 bedrooms (bedroom on the first floor) 3 bathrooms Attached garage Newer construction For all showings please call Devra Barns at 714-317-1370 (RLNE5912767)

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
2772 Monza
2772 Monza, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1346 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath PLUS Loft unit in Tustin Ranch's Arcada community. This unit is over 1300 sqft. Featuring vaulted/cathedral ceiling, granite countertop, travertine flooring, crown moulding and two car garage. Newer window treatment.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2540 San Simon Street
2540 San Simon Street, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1315 sqft
Nestled in the quaint community of Estrella in Tustin Ranch, this beautifully maintained home is ready for you! Great interior location with the bonus of being on a corner.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Gallery Way
111 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
Studio
$1,700
560 sqft
Lovely Jr. 1 Bedroom Condo in Tustin Ranch! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBY9gv2nau5 Click link below for video tour. https://youtu.be/Yz9cKxsjlzA To schedule showings: 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1458 Montgomery Street
1458 Montgomery Street, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1675 sqft
This gorgeous home is in a premium interior tract location and walking distance to the popular Columbus Square clubhouse! This beautifully upgraded home is light & bright, and features spacious "dual master" bedrooms, PLUS a first floor den/office

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
15538 Sonora Street
15538 Sonora Street, Tustin, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2042 sqft
Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Superb corner lot location - cross street from the club house, park, and pool. Great Irvine Unified Schools District. Main floor guest bedroom with bath.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15212 Cambridge Street
15212 Cambridge St, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1324 sqft
*** Call Paul for private showing 949-732-0061 or email rent@pdcre.com *** Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Fully Furnished townhome in the heart of Orange County available for Short Term Lease only.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
280 Tustin Field Drive
280 Tustin Field Drive, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1637 sqft
Tri-level end-unit condo located in the Award-Winning *** Irvine Unified School District***. Corner location with wrap-around yard. BRAND NEW interior paint through the whole house. Bright and airy open floor plan.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1881 Mitchell Avenue
1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1150 sqft
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Tustin, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tustin apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

