Last updated June 12 2020

173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA

Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Stonebrook Apartments
15631 Williams St, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonebrook Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Segovia Apartments
15560 Tustin Village Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
788 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Segovia Apartments in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Market Place
1451 Nisson Road, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Market Place in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
42 Units Available
Axiom Tustin
13841 Tustin East Dr, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
994 sqft
Beautifully landscaped grounds surround these recently renovated apartments. Fully equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry. Swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area, game room, tennis court and gym. Dogs and cats allowed.
Last updated June 12
5 Units Available
Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes
14300 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1020 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to Castilian & Cordova Apartment Homes, in the heart of beautiful Tustin, California.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
El Paseo Apartment Homes
14901 Newport Ave, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
885 sqft
Welcome to El Paseo. Our upscale community of studio, one- and two-bedroom Tustin apartments feature gorgeous Mediterranean architecture and something unique for every resident.
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Pasadena Village
15482 Pasadena Ave, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pasadena Village in Tustin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Palm Gardens
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15213 Carrington Way
15213 Carrington Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1557 sqft
Live in Luxury: Fully Upgraded 2 Bedroom Plus Den Townhome in Columbus Square! - Gorgeous interior, described as elegant and relaxing. Come home to this 2 bedroom plus Private Den, 2.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1220 Bryan Ave.
1220 Bryan Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
885 sqft
Palm Gardens Apartment Homes is a 92-unit multifamily community located in Tustin, California. Their apartments in beautiful Tustin, California are spacious, well-appointed one and two bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
282 Prospect Park
282 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1184 sqft
This well maintained home has two bedrooms / one and half bathrooms. This home features a large master suite with garage access and a private side door entry. Newer vinyl windows throughout. Kitchen has built-in microwave and a gas range.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
14352 Green Valley Drive
14352 Green Valley Avenue, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1000 sqft
Beautifully updated throughout! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home situated at the end of a culdesac is sure to please! Extensive renovation was completed that included the following newer features: kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances (stove,

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2320 Dunes
2320 Dunes, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1402 sqft
Located in the Desirable Ventana gated community right by the Golf course off of Tustin Ranch Rd.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
291 Prospect Park
291 Prospect Park, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,494
1335 sqft
Gorgeous Unit located in a Prime Tustin location. Unit has been remodeled with new hardwood floors, new updated bathrooms, new updated kitchen. Entirely repainted with a wonderfully airy and breezy layout.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
201 Gallery Way
201 Gallery Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
910 sqft
Bright and beautiful corner unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath, a garage and carport in the wonderful Shadow Canyon community. Located in Tustin Ranch, CA near the Tustin Market Place and 5 freeway.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
15208 Linden Way
15208 Linden Way, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1321 sqft
Great opportunity to lease in Columbus Square! 2 bedroom/ 2 bath carriage style condo steps to the neighborhood park. Hardwood floors throughout the living area, open concept living room with cozy gas fireplace opens to the kitchen with

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
13668 Estero
13668 Estero Circle, Tustin, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1167 sqft
**Totally Remodeled Townhome Style**New Window, New Kitchen with New Cabinet, New Granite countertop, New Appliances(Dishwasher & Oven) and New Floors(Tile and Laminate ) thru-out*****Private Own Big Back Yard for BBQ****1 Car port and 1
Results within 1 mile of Tustin
Last updated June 12
Irvine Business Complex
9 Units Available
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,266
1311 sqft
Located on Alton Parkway, this development offers a series of amenities, including granite countertops, oversized windows, accent wall paint and roman bathtubs. Many apartments also include wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,549
1201 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12
Irvine Business Complex
16 Units Available
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1057 sqft
Close to I-405, John Wayne Airport, shopping and entertainment. This fun and pet-friendly complex offers a clubhouse, playground, 24-hour gym and two pools. Choose from studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12
Irvine Business Complex
26 Units Available
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1115 sqft
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Residents can take advantage of a 24-hour gym, game room, guest parking, pool, and yoga. Great location off of I-405 and I-5.
Last updated June 12
Irvine Business Complex
51 Units Available
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1159 sqft
Stunning community with a rooftop pool and lounge, gas grills and outdoor areas. Spacious layouts, wood cabinetry, energy-efficient windows and lighting. Within walking distance to area shops and restaurants.
Last updated June 12
Irvine Business Complex
41 Units Available
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy, Irvine, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1144 sqft
This charming community sits in a tranquil, residential area. It is a newly constructed, luxury apartment community with an urban living vibe. Fitness room, electric car charging, and yoga studio provided.
Last updated June 12
Cabrillo Park
27 Units Available
Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
989 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments feature walk-in closets, breakfast bars, and private balconies or patios. Tenants can make use of the pool, fitness center, and BBQ area. Close to Interstate 5 and Route 55.

June 2020 Tustin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tustin Rent Report. Tustin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tustin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Tustin rent trends were flat over the past month

Tustin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tustin stand at $1,963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,522 for a two-bedroom. Tustin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tustin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tustin

    As rents have increased slightly in Tustin, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tustin is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Tustin's median two-bedroom rent of $2,522 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tustin.
    • While Tustin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tustin than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Tustin is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

