Last updated June 12 2020

281 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Tustin, CA

$
3 Units Available
Tustin Cottages
1361 El Camino Real, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1767 sqft
Located minutes from I-5 and near Tustin High School. Cherry wood cabinets and updated appliances. A 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub. Patio or balcony in suites. Tiled entries and Jacuzzi tubs in updated bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
361 Flyers Lane
361 Flyers Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1958 sqft
361 Flyers Lane Available 06/29/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
14452 Poplar Drive
14452 Poplar Drive, Tustin, CA
This single level, 4 bedroom / 2 bathroom home, has been completely remodeled inside, with tasteful, fresh, modern materials, throughout.

1 Unit Available
12121 Rice Drive
12121 Rice Drive, Tustin, CA
Charming 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in the highly sought after 24-hour guard-gated San Miguel community, across the street from Tustin Ranch Golf Course. Property is a corner unit in a Cul-De-Sac.

1 Unit Available
12921 Ternberry Court
12921 Ternberry Ct, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1298 sqft
Beautiful townhouse in the community of the Orchards in Tustin Ranch. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, newer stainless steel appliances, & breakfast nook.

1 Unit Available
1881 Mitchell Avenue
1881 Mitchell Avenue, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1150 sqft
Welcome to 1881 Mitchell #36, a rare single level condo located in the Tustin Park Villa's Community.

1 Unit Available
16633 Honeybee Drive
16633 Honeybee Street, Tustin, CA
**ONE THE BEST LOCATIONS IN COLUMBUS GROVE WITH OVER 11,000 SF LOT SIZE**IRVINE SCHOOLS** Built in 2008, this 5BR/4BA detached 2-story home is nearly 3,000 sf and includes 1BR/1BA with shower downstairs.

1 Unit Available
329 Lodestar
329 Lodestar, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1772 sqft
Luxurious Condo near Tustin District area. 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 baths. Open floor plan with Tile flooring and carpeted in the bedrooms.

1 Unit Available
10930 PHILLIPS Street
10930 Phillips Street, Tustin, CA
LIVE IN THE DESIRABLE GATED COMMUNITY OF EL DORADO! WALKING DISTANCE TO AWARD WINNING SCHOOLS* SET ON A PREMIUM PRIVATE LOT BACKING TO PETERS CANYON* 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS* CUSTOM WINDOW TREATMENTS, WINDOW BLINDS* NEWER CARPET* GOURMET KITCHEN

1 Unit Available
15538 Sonora Street
15538 Sonora Street, Tustin, CA
Beautiful two-story condo in the Columbus Grove Community with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Superb corner lot location - cross street from the club house, park, and pool. Great Irvine Unified Schools District. Main floor guest bedroom with bath.

1 Unit Available
12709 Trent Jones Lane
12709 Trent Jones Lane, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1848 sqft
Charming Mediterranean style townhome located in Tustin Ranch. Spacious open floor plan with large master suite with walk-in closet, plus huge bonus room, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage with direct access and front patio.

1 Unit Available
2051 Yaqi
2051 Yaqi, Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1804 sqft
Beautifully appointed home on a cul-de-sac street with a long driveway located in the Shadowbrook community! New designer paint and carpeting. gourmet kitchen with new granite counter tops, breakfast nook, newer dishwasher rand microwave.

1 Unit Available
2918 Sleeper Avenue
2918 Sleeper Avenue, Tustin, CA
Prestigious Tustin Ranch Living* This Highly Upgraded 4BR, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Tustin
$
Irvine Business Complex
55 Units Available
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,549
1454 sqft
Perfect location situated conveniently near the 405 and Pacific Ocean as well as shopping and dining at The District, South Coast Plaza, and Fashion Island. Modern apartment interiors with patio/balcony. On-site gym, pool, and clubhouse.

Orchard Hills
1 Unit Available
107 Villa
107 Villa Rdg, Irvine, CA
Brand New and Gorgeous in the Prestigious Gated Lago Community at the Reserve at Orchard Hills! Spacious Detached Property with Four Bedrooms - one conveniently located downstairs.

Westpark
1 Unit Available
18 Altezza
18 Altezza, Irvine, CA
Beautiful home in West Park Travota track. 4 bedroom and a built-in computer desk upstairs. The whole house is touched up with fresh paint and newer waterproof wood-like floor throughout! Granite kitchen countertop and island.

Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
54 Woodleaf
54 Woodleaf, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1267 sqft
Condo in Woodbridge Irvine! - Light and bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ground level Woodbridge condo.

Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
25 Brookstone
25 Brookstone Avenue, Irvine, CA
Your opportunity to live in the Stonecreek/ Woodbridge School district! This 2 story home offers 4 beds and 2.5 baths. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants and lake.

Northpark
1 Unit Available
21 El Cajon
21 El Cajon, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1904 sqft
Great opportunity to live in this beautiful end unit townhome located in the prestigious 24-Hr guard-gated Northpark community, this ideal open floor plan meets all your needs.

Northpark Square
1 Unit Available
9 Ravendale
9 Ravendale, Irvine, CA
This Gorgeous home in Northpark Square is a rare find boasting 5 bedrooms + Den, which include a main floor bedroom, full bath and a princess suite on the second floor.

Westpark
1 Unit Available
71 Juneberry
71 Juneberry, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2066 sqft
Recently REMODELED HOME in the beautiful community of Columbus Grove within the award winning IRVINE SCHOOL DISTRICT! Located on a secluded interior location, this home is featured with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths within approximately 2,066 Sq. Ft.

Northpark
1 Unit Available
210 Lockford
210 Lockford, Irvine, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1598 sqft
Enjoy SINGLE LEVEL living on the first floor in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath END UNIT condo in the gated community of Northpark.

1 Unit Available
1940 E Stearns Avenue
1940 East Stearns Avenue, Orange, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
This is the one! Beautifully remodeled, 3 bedroom, single level, turnkey home is ready to move in. The completely remodeled Kitchen features white cabinets , gorgeous quartz countertops, matching stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting.

1 Unit Available
13242 Wheeler Place
13242 Wheeler Place, North Tustin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1961 sqft
Fabulous Corner Lot (10,800 Sq.Ft.) Extensive Remodel!!! Spacious 3 Bedrooms 3 beautiful Bathrooms with Fixtures/Lights/Vanity) LARGE FAMILY room with fireplace has been used as a bedroom by previous residents.

June 2020 Tustin Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tustin Rent Report. Tustin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tustin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Tustin Rent Report. Tustin rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tustin rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Tustin rent trends were flat over the past month

Tustin rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Tustin stand at $1,963 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,522 for a two-bedroom. Tustin's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Tustin, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Tustin

    As rents have increased slightly in Tustin, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Tustin is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Tustin's median two-bedroom rent of $2,522 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% increase in Tustin.
    • While Tustin's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Tustin than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Tustin is nearly two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

