Torrance, CA
25602 January Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 1:30 AM

25602 January Drive

25602 January Drive
Location

25602 January Drive, Torrance, CA 90505
Walteria

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
- New Hardwood Flooring in Bedrooms and Common Areas
- Tile Floor in Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Appliances Included: Oven, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
- Fridge (Not Warranted)
- Central Heat
- Washer & Dryer in Garage (Not Warranted)
- Attached 2 Car Garage + Driveway
- Back Yard with Patio
- No Utilities Included
- No pets
- This property is not accepting Section 8 or any 3rd party housing programs at that time

- Rental rates, availability, lease terms, deposits, apartment features, amenities, and specials are subject to change without notice
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25602 January Drive have any available units?
25602 January Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Torrance, CA.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does 25602 January Drive have?
Some of 25602 January Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25602 January Drive currently offering any rent specials?
25602 January Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25602 January Drive pet-friendly?
No, 25602 January Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does 25602 January Drive offer parking?
Yes, 25602 January Drive offers parking.
Does 25602 January Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25602 January Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25602 January Drive have a pool?
No, 25602 January Drive does not have a pool.
Does 25602 January Drive have accessible units?
No, 25602 January Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 25602 January Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25602 January Drive has units with dishwashers.
