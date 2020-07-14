Amenities

Enjoy simple pleasures at Emerald West Apartments in Torrance, California, located in a top-rated school district and easily accessible from the 110 and 405 Freeways. We are near the beach, local businesses, restaurants, and shopping. Featuring amenities such as spacious, bright living rooms, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, ceiling fans, generous closet space, plush carpeting, and balconies. We offer community amenities that fit any lifestyle, including a swimming pool, resident clubhouse with exercise equipment, billiards and a ping pong table, BBQ grills, laundry care center and private gated access.



