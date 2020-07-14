All apartments in Torrance
Emerald West Apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:21 AM

Emerald West Apartments

3910 Emerald St · (442) 777-6235
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3910 Emerald St, Torrance, CA 90503
West Torrance

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerald West Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
e-payments
game room
online portal
package receiving
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR!

Enjoy simple pleasures at Emerald West Apartments in Torrance, California, located in a top-rated school district and easily accessible from the 110 and 405 Freeways. We are near the beach, local businesses, restaurants, and shopping. Featuring amenities such as spacious, bright living rooms, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, wood-style flooring, ceiling fans, generous closet space, plush carpeting, and balconies. We offer community amenities that fit any lifestyle, including a swimming pool, resident clubhouse with exercise equipment, billiards and a ping pong table, BBQ grills, laundry care center and private gated access.

*Floor plan availability and pricing subject to change. Square footage and/or room dimensions are approximations and may vary between individual apartment units. Western National Property Management; CalDRE LIC #00838846

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: 1 Bed 1 Bath - $1,000, 2 Bed 2 Bath, $1,200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Assigned carports and open parking spaces.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Emerald West Apartments have any available units?
Emerald West Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Torrance, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Torrance Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerald West Apartments have?
Some of Emerald West Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerald West Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Emerald West Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerald West Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Emerald West Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Torrance.
Does Emerald West Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Emerald West Apartments offers parking.
Does Emerald West Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Emerald West Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerald West Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Emerald West Apartments has a pool.
Does Emerald West Apartments have accessible units?
No, Emerald West Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Emerald West Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerald West Apartments has units with dishwashers.

