26 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with move-in specials
Torrance, California, is truly a special place. Located in Los Angeles County on the desirable Santa Monica Bay, Torrance is sandwiched squarely between the pricier neighborhoods of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach and the vibrant Long Beach. The proximity to all sorts of varying neighborhood types and the comparatively lower rents makes Torrance a great place for practically everybody. Even you, because we know you’re special, too. There's an apartment in Torrance that's right for you.
We've established that Torrance looks great. So what? There are a lot of things in Los Angeles that look great, but don't have much else going for them. Well, like we said before, Torrance is truly a special place. The city operates 30 parks, including the Mardona Marsh Wildlife Preserve and Nature Center, a rare wetlands park with many species of native plants, hiking trails and nature classes.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Torrance apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Torrance apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.