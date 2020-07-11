Apartment List
26 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with move-in specials

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
West Torrance
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,530
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Torrance
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
South Redondo Beach
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade, Redondo Beach, CA
Studio
$2,300
664 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1029 sqft
These trendy apartments are located a short walk from Veterans Park and the Redondo Beach Pier. Recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private parking provided.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
3 Units Available
Harbor Gateway South
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1013 sqft
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes is conveniently located in Torrance, California. These newly renovated Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Torrance
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
19 Units Available
Holly Glen - Del Aire
Pacific Place
5211 Pacific Concourse Dr, Del Aire, CA
Studio
$1,915
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,118
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1198 sqft
Located in El Segundo. Convenient to I-405 and I-105 for easy access to downtown. Apartments include island kitchens, walk-in closets and private balconies. On-site theater room, fitness center, outdoor BBQ area and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
329 Units Available
Central San Pedro
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St., Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,815
1604 sqft
COMING TO SAN PEDRO, CA | SPRING 2020. 550 Harborfront is a new luxury apartment community unlike anything else in San Pedro. Your future home is at the center of the city’s evolving waterfront, just steps from the harbor and upcoming public market.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Harbor City
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,925
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
4 Units Available
Northwest San Pedro
Harborview
1286 W Capitol Dr, Lomita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,780
1300 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Results within 10 miles of Torrance
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
68 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Mariners Village
4600 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$1,999
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,523
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1196 sqft
This property offers beautiful water views and is only minutes from Ballona Wetlands and Westfield Culver City. Amenities include tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
17 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,620
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,830
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
873 sqft
Close to Loyola Marymount University and the El Segundo business corridor. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with modern amenities, including cable TV. Communal Wi-Fi lounge, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
46 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Esprit Marina del Rey
13900 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
Studio
$2,608
930 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,648
1201 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,036
1396 sqft
Enjoy scenic water views from every living room. Luxury units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Residents have access to 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool, clubhouse and racquetball court. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
16 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Harborside Marina Bay
14015 Tahiti Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,995
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,025
1153 sqft
Steps from The Harbor at Marina Bay. Landscaped apartment community with breathtaking marina views and desirable amenities such as an outdoor swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Residents can access Mother's Beach via waterbus.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
83 Units Available
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,575
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,495
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1134 sqft
Located near the 405, Marina Expressway and I-10. Complex features a media and gaming room, work-from-home hubs, two-story indoor-outdoor clubhouse and pool. Units have loft layouts and upgraded stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
$
27 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Pine at Sixth
555 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,989
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1023 sqft
Updated community with hardwood floors and granite countertops. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony in each unit. On-site amenities include a courtyard, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance. Updated appliances and bathroom.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
Contact for Availability
Downtown Long Beach
The Pacific
230 West 3rd Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Distinctive lofts, studios, One- and Two-Bedroom apartment homes perfectly poised between the financial district and pine avenue. This luxury community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
15 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
442 Residences
442 W Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,224
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1115 sqft
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
92 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Neptune Marina Apartments
14126 Marquesas Way, Marina del Rey, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,575
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,450
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,350
1693 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Indulge in the ultimate luxury living experience at Neptune Marina.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
71 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
20 Units Available
Fox Hills
The Meadows Apartment Homes
6300 Green Valley Cir, Culver City, CA
Studio
$1,654
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,842
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1090 sqft
To comply with state-recommended social distancing, we are currently only offering online and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
41 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Haven
11924 West Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA
Studio
$2,595
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,893
1348 sqft
Modern westside living for the urban pioneer. Go beyond. Cultivate your possibilities. Go within. Find your inspiration. Discover an oasis of creativity, innovation and tranquility that’s designed to kindle your dynamic lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
6 Units Available
Marina Del Rey
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,645
1282 sqft
Welcome home to Azure The Residences | Your new home is here. Move up and move in! New boutique style residences of superior quality and condo design. Conveniently located near the 405, 90, and 10 freeways.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,617
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Downtown Long Beach
The Linden
434 East 4th Street, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,399
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
1182 sqft
When you can bike to the beach or walk to The Promenade in the same amount of time it takes to ponder your options, you'll begin to see how life at The Linden opens up new possibilities. This is the East Village arts district at its most eclectic.
City Guide for Torrance, CA

Torrance, California, is truly a special place. Located in Los Angeles County on the desirable Santa Monica Bay, Torrance is sandwiched squarely between the pricier neighborhoods of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach and the vibrant Long Beach. The proximity to all sorts of varying neighborhood types and the comparatively lower rents makes Torrance a great place for practically everybody. Even you, because we know you’re special, too. There's an apartment in Torrance that's right for you.

We've established that Torrance looks great. So what? There are a lot of things in Los Angeles that look great, but don't have much else going for them. Well, like we said before, Torrance is truly a special place. The city operates 30 parks, including the Mardona Marsh Wildlife Preserve and Nature Center, a rare wetlands park with many species of native plants, hiking trails and nature classes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Torrance, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Torrance apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Torrance apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

