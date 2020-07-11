26 Apartments for rent in Torrance, CA with move-in specials

City Guide for Torrance, CA

Torrance, California, is truly a special place. Located in Los Angeles County on the desirable Santa Monica Bay, Torrance is sandwiched squarely between the pricier neighborhoods of Redondo Beach and Hermosa Beach and the vibrant Long Beach. The proximity to all sorts of varying neighborhood types and the comparatively lower rents makes Torrance a great place for practically everybody. Even you, because we know you’re special, too. There's an apartment in Torrance that's right for you.