Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities pool bbq/grill parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance carport courtyard e-payments hot tub online portal package receiving

Ocean West Apartments, a beautiful community nestled in the city of Torrance, California and conveniently located near an abundance of local shopping, fine dining, serene beaches and popular entertainment hotspots. Our exquisite and tranquil community is the perfect place to enhance your lifestyle. At Ocean West Apartments we offer spacious and unique studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that have been elegantly designed with your personal preference in mind. Come join us and take advantage of our amazing community amenities such as a sparkling swimming pool, BBQ and picnic area and laundry care center. Schedule your personal tour today to discover all that we have to offer at Ocean West Apartments!



