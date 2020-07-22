All apartments in Thousand Oaks
952 Calle Ruiz
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

952 Calle Ruiz

952 Calle Ruiz · No Longer Available
Location

952 Calle Ruiz, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TO 4+2 w/fireplace, family room, views + more! (952 Calle Ruiz) - Thousand Oaks home w/so much to offer! Features include: single story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA + over 2100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; large kitchen w/center island; stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave included; family room; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + A/C system; dual pane windows; carpet flooring; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardener included; property offers city lights + mountain views; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5301732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 952 Calle Ruiz have any available units?
952 Calle Ruiz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 952 Calle Ruiz have?
Some of 952 Calle Ruiz's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 952 Calle Ruiz currently offering any rent specials?
952 Calle Ruiz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 952 Calle Ruiz pet-friendly?
Yes, 952 Calle Ruiz is pet friendly.
Does 952 Calle Ruiz offer parking?
Yes, 952 Calle Ruiz offers parking.
Does 952 Calle Ruiz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 952 Calle Ruiz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 952 Calle Ruiz have a pool?
No, 952 Calle Ruiz does not have a pool.
Does 952 Calle Ruiz have accessible units?
No, 952 Calle Ruiz does not have accessible units.
Does 952 Calle Ruiz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 952 Calle Ruiz has units with dishwashers.
