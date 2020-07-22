Amenities

TO 4+2 w/fireplace, family room, views + more! (952 Calle Ruiz) - Thousand Oaks home w/so much to offer! Features include: single story floorplan w/4BR + 2BA + over 2100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; large kitchen w/center island; stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave included; family room; master bedroom w/walk-in closet + three-quarter bath; washer + dryer hook-ups; central heat + A/C system; dual pane windows; carpet flooring; backyard w/sprinkler system; gardener included; property offers city lights + mountain views; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



