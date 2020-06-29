All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 9 2020 at 11:55 AM

742 N Valley Drive

742 North Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

742 North Valley Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Introducing a beautifully UPGRADED townhome with VIEW! Nestled within the gated & serene NORTHGATE community of Westlake Village. Centrally located within close proximity to shopping ,fine dining and entertainment. Owners with pride of ownership completed tasteful and extensive upgrading/remodeling of this townhome! Absolutely immaculate!! Features 3 spacious bedrooms with balcony access. 2 bathrooms up by the bedrooms and a guest bath in the main level. Newer elegant front doors with beveled glass coupled with a skylight, lights up this home. Wood floors throughout with the exception of the carpeted bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ample refinished cabinets, some newer drawers, a garden window, recessed lights, crown moldings & tile floor. Adjacent to the kitchen is a casual dining area open to a large family room with recessed lights. Formal dining room. Guest powder room with granite counters. A beautiful fireplace in the living room. 2 sets of sliding glass doors in the formal living room and the family room/den leading to the peaceful, oversized backyard patio that provides great views of the private Oak tree-lined arroyo and nearby mountains. Laundry inside the unit. Preview this home and fall in love!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 N Valley Drive have any available units?
742 N Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 742 N Valley Drive have?
Some of 742 N Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 N Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
742 N Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 N Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 742 N Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 742 N Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 742 N Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 742 N Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 N Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 N Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 742 N Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 742 N Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 742 N Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 742 N Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 N Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

