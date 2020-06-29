742 N Valley Drive

Amenities

Introducing a beautifully UPGRADED townhome with VIEW! Nestled within the gated & serene NORTHGATE community of Westlake Village. Centrally located within close proximity to shopping ,fine dining and entertainment. Owners with pride of ownership completed tasteful and extensive upgrading/remodeling of this townhome! Absolutely immaculate!! Features 3 spacious bedrooms with balcony access. 2 bathrooms up by the bedrooms and a guest bath in the main level. Newer elegant front doors with beveled glass coupled with a skylight, lights up this home. Wood floors throughout with the exception of the carpeted bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen includes newer stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ample refinished cabinets, some newer drawers, a garden window, recessed lights, crown moldings & tile floor. Adjacent to the kitchen is a casual dining area open to a large family room with recessed lights. Formal dining room. Guest powder room with granite counters. A beautiful fireplace in the living room. 2 sets of sliding glass doors in the formal living room and the family room/den leading to the peaceful, oversized backyard patio that provides great views of the private Oak tree-lined arroyo and nearby mountains. Laundry inside the unit. Preview this home and fall in love!!