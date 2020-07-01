All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

737 Coral Ridge Ct

737 Coral Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

737 Coral Ridge Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Majestic Oaks 2 story home Nestled in a Westlake Village Gate Community; Features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms with New Laminate Flooring/Tile, a 3 car garage, a formal dining area, and large family rooms. Warm touches can be found throughout the home, including: a spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances w/ granite counter-tops, high ceilings & 3 fireplaces. Spacious Master bedroom suite includes a walk in closet, full shower bathroom w/ dual sinks, bidet and vanity. Addt'l bedrooms include formal Jack and Jill bedrooms, large rear bedroom + Den. The home's spacious backyard enhances it's already private enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Coral Ridge Ct have any available units?
737 Coral Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Coral Ridge Ct have?
Some of 737 Coral Ridge Ct's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Coral Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
737 Coral Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Coral Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 737 Coral Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 737 Coral Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 737 Coral Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 737 Coral Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Coral Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Coral Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 737 Coral Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 737 Coral Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 737 Coral Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Coral Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 737 Coral Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

