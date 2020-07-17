65 Walter Way

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool playground clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool hot tub

Sorry, no pets. Come see this gorgeous home located in the desirable Founders Walk gated community. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath condo has a very spacious living room, open kitchen, and dining area that are all located on the same level. The open floor plan allows lots of natural light to shine throughout the home. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the gorgeous association pool, clubhouse, spa, playground, picnic areas and direct access to the Metrolink station. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, and shopping centers. A must see!