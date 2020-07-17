All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

65 Walter Way

65 South Walter Avenue
Location

65 South Walter Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
hot tub
Sorry, no pets. Come see this gorgeous home located in the desirable Founders Walk gated community. This 3 bedroom 3.5 bath condo has a very spacious living room, open kitchen, and dining area that are all located on the same level. The open floor plan allows lots of natural light to shine throughout the home. The kitchen features granite counter tops, tons of cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the gorgeous association pool, clubhouse, spa, playground, picnic areas and direct access to the Metrolink station. Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, restaurants, and shopping centers. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 Walter Way have any available units?
65 Walter Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 Walter Way have?
Some of 65 Walter Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 Walter Way currently offering any rent specials?
65 Walter Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 Walter Way pet-friendly?
No, 65 Walter Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 65 Walter Way offer parking?
No, 65 Walter Way does not offer parking.
Does 65 Walter Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 65 Walter Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 Walter Way have a pool?
Yes, 65 Walter Way has a pool.
Does 65 Walter Way have accessible units?
No, 65 Walter Way does not have accessible units.
Does 65 Walter Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 65 Walter Way does not have units with dishwashers.
