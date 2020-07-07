4168 Greenwood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This beautiful single story home is located in a desirable Newbury Park Neighborhood. The 4 bedroom has a spacious open floorplan and it is loaded with custom upgrades throughout, such as: wood flooring, dual pane windows, crown moldings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, custom paint tones, upgraded bathrooms, and more! The cook’s kitchen offers sleek stainless appliances, granite countertops with a custom backsplash, and ample cabinetry space. The family room has a cozy fireplace with a patio door opening to the entertainer’s backyard. There is a formal living room too. The master suite has a private attached bathroom and a huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The other three bedrooms share the hall bathroom. The lush backyard has grass, landscaping, and a concrete patio area. This home has central heat and air with an attached 2 car garage. The garage is freshly painted. Gardening service is provided. This home’s prime location places it within minutes from hiking trails, schools, shopping, and freeway access. This is a non-smoking property. Please submit for a pet. No large dogs or puppies permitted and a pet fee is required.