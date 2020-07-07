All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 4168 Greenwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
4168 Greenwood Street
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

4168 Greenwood Street

4168 Greenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4168 Greenwood Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Potrero Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful single story home is located in a desirable Newbury Park Neighborhood. The 4 bedroom has a spacious open floorplan and it is loaded with custom upgrades throughout, such as: wood flooring, dual pane windows, crown moldings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, custom paint tones, upgraded bathrooms, and more! The cook’s kitchen offers sleek stainless appliances, granite countertops with a custom backsplash, and ample cabinetry space. The family room has a cozy fireplace with a patio door opening to the entertainer’s backyard. There is a formal living room too. The master suite has a private attached bathroom and a huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. The other three bedrooms share the hall bathroom. The lush backyard has grass, landscaping, and a concrete patio area. This home has central heat and air with an attached 2 car garage. The garage is freshly painted. Gardening service is provided. This home’s prime location places it within minutes from hiking trails, schools, shopping, and freeway access. This is a non-smoking property. Please submit for a pet. No large dogs or puppies permitted and a pet fee is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4168 Greenwood Street have any available units?
4168 Greenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 4168 Greenwood Street have?
Some of 4168 Greenwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4168 Greenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
4168 Greenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4168 Greenwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4168 Greenwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 4168 Greenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 4168 Greenwood Street offers parking.
Does 4168 Greenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4168 Greenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4168 Greenwood Street have a pool?
No, 4168 Greenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 4168 Greenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 4168 Greenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4168 Greenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4168 Greenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons