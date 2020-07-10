3201 Futura Point.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 Bed, 3 Bath home in Thousand Oaks! - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in a terrific neighborhood. Dramatic entry with vaulted ceilings and large living & dining room. 1 downstairs bedroom and bathroom. Large master bedroom with extra large closet. Jack and Jill Bathroom connect the other 2 upstairs bedrooms. Wonderful open floor plan with hardwood floors and family room fireplace. Rear yard has several fruit trees, shaded covered patio areas, built in firepit and BBQ. 3 car attached garage. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please! Available now.



(RLNE4617108)