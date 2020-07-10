All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

3201 Futura Pt, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 Bed, 3 Bath home in Thousand Oaks! - 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath home in a terrific neighborhood. Dramatic entry with vaulted ceilings and large living & dining room. 1 downstairs bedroom and bathroom. Large master bedroom with extra large closet. Jack and Jill Bathroom connect the other 2 upstairs bedrooms. Wonderful open floor plan with hardwood floors and family room fireplace. Rear yard has several fruit trees, shaded covered patio areas, built in firepit and BBQ. 3 car attached garage. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please! Available now.

(RLNE4617108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3201 Futura Point have any available units?
3201 Futura Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3201 Futura Point have?
Some of 3201 Futura Point's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3201 Futura Point currently offering any rent specials?
3201 Futura Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3201 Futura Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 3201 Futura Point is pet friendly.
Does 3201 Futura Point offer parking?
Yes, 3201 Futura Point offers parking.
Does 3201 Futura Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3201 Futura Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3201 Futura Point have a pool?
No, 3201 Futura Point does not have a pool.
Does 3201 Futura Point have accessible units?
No, 3201 Futura Point does not have accessible units.
Does 3201 Futura Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 3201 Futura Point does not have units with dishwashers.

