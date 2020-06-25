32 Secret Hollow Lane

Amenities

Four year old, highly upgraded 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome available July 1st! This easy-care home features granite counters and rich cocoa colored cabinets in the kitchen and all bathrooms, light colored tile floors downstairs, and blond laminate flooring on stairs and in all bedrooms. The contemporary kitchen gleams with stainless steel sink, gas oven, microwave, dishwasher, and included refrigerator. Beautifully detailed tile accent the showers and separate tub. Upstairs laundry room is complete with washer and dryer. Master bedroom has walk-in closet and balcony with French doors. Sleek, clean vinyl blinds are on all windows while shutters cover the French doors. Downstairs living area opens to secluded patio-- perfect for relaxing and barbecuing. Ideally situated at back of new Oak Terrace development, quiet unit backs up to forested area of historic Stage Coach Inn and has two-car attached garage. Centrally located in Newbury Park, near Amgen and with easy access to the 101 fwy, this townhome is not to be missed! Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. For more information, or to view this beautiful home, please contact Darren Humphrey with Aviara Real Estate at (805) 660-9459.