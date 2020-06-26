All apartments in Thousand Oaks
3131 E Hillcrest Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:15 AM

3131 E Hillcrest Drive

3131 East Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3131 East Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Come on in and make yourself at home! This is a beautiful upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Westlake Village townhome, available 6/23/19. It has beautiful tile flooring throughout, carpet upstairs, neutral paint colors and an absolutely gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances. Large dining area with separate custom cabinets. A spacious living room, with fireplace and French doors that lead out to a large, private patio with built-in BBQ that is perfect for everyday diningand weekend relaxing! The powder room has an elegant pedestal sink. Upstairs you will find not only the huge Master suite, but two additional sizeable bedrooms with deep closets and vaulted ceilings. The Master has its own fireplace, walk-in closet, & private balcony. The Master bath has a jacuzzi tub in addition to a separate stall shower. Two car private attached garage, with storage and laundry. Great end location. There is a community pool & spa, club house, barbecue & picnic tables. Easy access to hiking, shopping, restaurants and freeway. Great schools nearby!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 E Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
3131 E Hillcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 E Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 3131 E Hillcrest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 E Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3131 E Hillcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 E Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3131 E Hillcrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 3131 E Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3131 E Hillcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 3131 E Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 E Hillcrest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 E Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3131 E Hillcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 3131 E Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 3131 E Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 E Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 E Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
