3131 E Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Come on in and make yourself at home! This is a beautiful upgraded 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Westlake Village townhome, available 6/23/19. It has beautiful tile flooring throughout, carpet upstairs, neutral paint colors and an absolutely gorgeous kitchen with granite counter-tops and stainless-steel appliances. Large dining area with separate custom cabinets. A spacious living room, with fireplace and French doors that lead out to a large, private patio with built-in BBQ that is perfect for everyday diningand weekend relaxing! The powder room has an elegant pedestal sink. Upstairs you will find not only the huge Master suite, but two additional sizeable bedrooms with deep closets and vaulted ceilings. The Master has its own fireplace, walk-in closet, & private balcony. The Master bath has a jacuzzi tub in addition to a separate stall shower. Two car private attached garage, with storage and laundry. Great end location. There is a community pool & spa, club house, barbecue & picnic tables. Easy access to hiking, shopping, restaurants and freeway. Great schools nearby!