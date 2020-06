3046 Winding Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

ONE OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY IN WESTLAKE VILLAGE IS STONEYBROOK . THE LOCATION OF THIS 3 BED AND 3 BATH ONE BED & BATH DOWN IS JUST MAGNIFICENT. PRIME LOCATION BACKING TO THE TRANQUIL BUBBLING BROOK AND FOUNTAIN. UPGRADES INCLUDING KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,BUILT-IN CHINA CABINET AND LARGE BREAKFAST EATING AREA THAT OVER LOOKS PATIO AND BUBBLING BROOK. RELAX IN PATIO AND WATCH THE BIRDS AND DUCKLINGS AND ENJOY THE SOUNDS OF NATURE & BUBBLING BROOK. THERE IS SEPARATE FORMAL DININGROOM OFF THE KITCHEN FOR ENTERTAINING YOUR GUESTS. ONE BEDROOM AND BATHROOM & BATHROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS. FORMAL LIVING ROOM HAS HIGH CEILINGS WITH CUSTOM FIREPLACE & BUILT IN CABINET. REMODELED MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINKS AND LARGE SOAKING PEDESTAL TUB,SEPARATE SHOWER AND WALK-IN MASTER BEDROOM CLOSET WITH CUSTOM BUILT-INS. REMODELED UPSTAIRS GUEST BATHROOM. RECESSED LIGHTING, DESIGNER LIGHT FIXTURES , BEAUTIFULLY ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS.INDOOR LAUNDRY ROOM THAT OPENS TO THE 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.COMMUNITY PROVIDES 2 POOLS & SPAS AND BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED GREENBELTS, STREAMS AND SIDEWALKS FOR AFTERNOON STROLLS IN TRANQUIL SETTINGS.