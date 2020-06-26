2650 Wordsworth Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary. Three bedrooms plus bonus room (or 4th bedroom), plus downstairs den/office with built-in desk, bookcases, and Murphy bed. Remodeled kitchen is open to family room with fireplace and features stainless appliances, raised breakfast bar and breakfast nook; lovely living room with fireplace and formal dining room; all three bathrooms have been updated. Multiple sets of French doors at the rear of the home open to views and a fantastic entertainer's yard with pool, spa, fire pit and custom BBQ center. The patio furniture is included! 2 car garage with direct access and possible RV parking. Ready and available now.