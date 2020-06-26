All apartments in Thousand Oaks
2650 Wordsworth Court

Location

2650 Wordsworth Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Lang Ranch

Amenities

Updated Brock Collection home on a wonderful cul-de-sac, backing to open space and convenient to the much sought after & award winning Lang Ranch Elementary. Three bedrooms plus bonus room (or 4th bedroom), plus downstairs den/office with built-in desk, bookcases, and Murphy bed. Remodeled kitchen is open to family room with fireplace and features stainless appliances, raised breakfast bar and breakfast nook; lovely living room with fireplace and formal dining room; all three bathrooms have been updated. Multiple sets of French doors at the rear of the home open to views and a fantastic entertainer's yard with pool, spa, fire pit and custom BBQ center. The patio furniture is included! 2 car garage with direct access and possible RV parking. Ready and available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 Wordsworth Court have any available units?
2650 Wordsworth Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 Wordsworth Court have?
Some of 2650 Wordsworth Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 Wordsworth Court currently offering any rent specials?
2650 Wordsworth Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 Wordsworth Court pet-friendly?
No, 2650 Wordsworth Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2650 Wordsworth Court offer parking?
Yes, 2650 Wordsworth Court offers parking.
Does 2650 Wordsworth Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2650 Wordsworth Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 Wordsworth Court have a pool?
Yes, 2650 Wordsworth Court has a pool.
Does 2650 Wordsworth Court have accessible units?
No, 2650 Wordsworth Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 Wordsworth Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2650 Wordsworth Court has units with dishwashers.
