Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets pool tennis court hot tub

Charming and immaculate one story townhome. 2 bedrooms plus den. Gorgeous brand new flooring, new paint. Cooks kitchen including stainless steel fridge and breakfast bar. New paint. Light and bright. Master with huge walk in closet. Parklike setting.Indoor laundry and attached 2 car garage with direct access. Convenient to 101 freeway and shopping. Community includes pool spa and tennis courts.