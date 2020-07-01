2243 Westshore Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to Westshore on Westlake Lake. Get ready to enjoy year-round lakeside living! You can take a cruise around the lake and soak in the wildlife and scenery! This beauty sits on the main channel and offers stunning views of the lake and has a privately gated courtyard leading you though an oasis of greenery and past a bubbling fountain! Inside, you'll find three bedrooms and two and a half baths with a cozy kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of storage! Off the kitchen in thecomfortable living room with cozy fireplace and lake views plus a dining area overlooking the lake. There is a large laundry room off the garage as well. Outside is a fabulous tiered yard with a peaceful atmosphere and areas for dining or you can just soak in the sun! This great townhome even includes a boat dock and boat for your use and access to a nearby community pool. What more could you need!