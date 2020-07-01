All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2243 Westshore Lane

Location

2243 Westshore Lane, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to Westshore on Westlake Lake. Get ready to enjoy year-round lakeside living! You can take a cruise around the lake and soak in the wildlife and scenery! This beauty sits on the main channel and offers stunning views of the lake and has a privately gated courtyard leading you though an oasis of greenery and past a bubbling fountain! Inside, you'll find three bedrooms and two and a half baths with a cozy kitchen with stainless appliances and an abundance of storage! Off the kitchen in thecomfortable living room with cozy fireplace and lake views plus a dining area overlooking the lake. There is a large laundry room off the garage as well. Outside is a fabulous tiered yard with a peaceful atmosphere and areas for dining or you can just soak in the sun! This great townhome even includes a boat dock and boat for your use and access to a nearby community pool. What more could you need!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 Westshore Lane have any available units?
2243 Westshore Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 Westshore Lane have?
Some of 2243 Westshore Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 Westshore Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2243 Westshore Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 Westshore Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2243 Westshore Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 2243 Westshore Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2243 Westshore Lane offers parking.
Does 2243 Westshore Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 Westshore Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 Westshore Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2243 Westshore Lane has a pool.
Does 2243 Westshore Lane have accessible units?
No, 2243 Westshore Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 Westshore Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2243 Westshore Lane has units with dishwashers.

