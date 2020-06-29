All apartments in Thousand Oaks
224 Gazania Court
Last updated March 2 2020 at 2:57 AM

224 Gazania Court

224 Gazania Court · No Longer Available
Location

224 Gazania Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great upstairs end unit with two balconies and a two car garage! Fresh paint and and gorgeous new wood like flooring through-out. Dining area has ceiling fan and slider to large front balcony with beautiful mountain and tree-top views. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and walk-out balcony. Kitchen has new counter-tops, abundant counter and cabinet space and a garden window above the new stainless sink Community feature pool, spa and ample parking. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 Gazania Court have any available units?
224 Gazania Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 Gazania Court have?
Some of 224 Gazania Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 Gazania Court currently offering any rent specials?
224 Gazania Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 Gazania Court pet-friendly?
No, 224 Gazania Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 224 Gazania Court offer parking?
Yes, 224 Gazania Court offers parking.
Does 224 Gazania Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 224 Gazania Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 Gazania Court have a pool?
Yes, 224 Gazania Court has a pool.
Does 224 Gazania Court have accessible units?
No, 224 Gazania Court does not have accessible units.
Does 224 Gazania Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 Gazania Court has units with dishwashers.
