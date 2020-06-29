224 Gazania Court

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Great upstairs end unit with two balconies and a two car garage! Fresh paint and and gorgeous new wood like flooring through-out. Dining area has ceiling fan and slider to large front balcony with beautiful mountain and tree-top views. Master bedroom features walk-in closet and walk-out balcony. Kitchen has new counter-tops, abundant counter and cabinet space and a garden window above the new stainless sink Community feature pool, spa and ample parking. Great location near schools, shopping, restaurants and entertainment.