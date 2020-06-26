2082 Yellowthroat Place

Amenities

Wonderful home located in the guard gated community of Rancho Conejo. Light & spacious. Living room has high volume ceilings, plantation shutters & fireplace with mantle & tile surround. Spacious dining room with plantation shutters. Engineered wood floor in kitchen. Kitchen has granite counter tops, center island, and breakfast nook with ceiling fan. Family room with fireplace. Den/Office downstairs. Spacious master suite ceiling fan and large walk-in closet. Master Bath has dual sinks, granitecounters, shower, and jet tub. Secondary upstairs bedrooms have Jack & Jill bathroom with granite counters Indoor laundry room with sink and cabinets. Recessed lighting. Central vacuum system. Cul-de-sac location. Nicely landscaped yard with covered patio. Two community pools.