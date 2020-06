Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Master Series home located on cul de sac with no home behind it. Upper level is all huge master suite with small loft area. Master Bedroom fireplace goes thru to Master Bath. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bath on first level. 3 fireplaces, Wood floors throughout. Spacious Kitchen with Granite Counter., Stainless Steel Appliances Step down living room. High ceilings. Light and Bright. Very private backyard. Gardener included