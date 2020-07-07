All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated February 26 2020

1715 Fox Springs Circle

1715 Fox Springs Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1715 Fox Springs Circle, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool table
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool table
On the market for rent is this immaculate, spacious home located in 24 hour guard gated Rancho Conejo. With 3 bedrooms, an office and a bonus room, this home has the capacity to go up to as many as 5 bedrooms. The master and bonus rooms are huge! The island kitchen is wonderful and the Breakfast Room/Sun Room sensational. The rooms are all spacious so there's plenty of room for everyone. The home comes with the refrigerator, washer and dryer, a pool table with cues and is part of the Madrona Elementary and Newbury Park High spheres of influence too! Call Tim Directly for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Fox Springs Circle have any available units?
1715 Fox Springs Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
Is 1715 Fox Springs Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Fox Springs Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Fox Springs Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1715 Fox Springs Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1715 Fox Springs Circle offer parking?
No, 1715 Fox Springs Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1715 Fox Springs Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1715 Fox Springs Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Fox Springs Circle have a pool?
No, 1715 Fox Springs Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Fox Springs Circle have accessible units?
No, 1715 Fox Springs Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Fox Springs Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 Fox Springs Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 Fox Springs Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 Fox Springs Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

