1715 Fox Springs Circle

On the market for rent is this immaculate, spacious home located in 24 hour guard gated Rancho Conejo. With 3 bedrooms, an office and a bonus room, this home has the capacity to go up to as many as 5 bedrooms. The master and bonus rooms are huge! The island kitchen is wonderful and the Breakfast Room/Sun Room sensational. The rooms are all spacious so there's plenty of room for everyone. The home comes with the refrigerator, washer and dryer, a pool table with cues and is part of the Madrona Elementary and Newbury Park High spheres of influence too! Call Tim Directly for a private showing.