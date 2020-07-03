All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

1350 El Monte Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
North Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
hot tub
Beautiful Conejo Oaks Home in park like setting. A true entertainers property nestled around lush landscapes, fountains, waterfall, Pebble Tech saltwater pool and spa, gas fire pit, Viking outdoor cooking center with stamped concrete counters and decking, a covered porch and outdoor lighting and more. Interior features include two Master Bedrooms one up and one down, formal dining room, living room and family room that opens up to a gourmet kitchen with all the top of the line appliances with agrand eat-in center island topped with a brand new granite top. Quality around every corner with Travertine tile and hardware floors, designer touches throughout, so much attention to detail, freshly painted inside and out, newer roof and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 El Monte Drive have any available units?
1350 El Monte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 El Monte Drive have?
Some of 1350 El Monte Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 El Monte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1350 El Monte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 El Monte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1350 El Monte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1350 El Monte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1350 El Monte Drive offers parking.
Does 1350 El Monte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1350 El Monte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 El Monte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1350 El Monte Drive has a pool.
Does 1350 El Monte Drive have accessible units?
No, 1350 El Monte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 El Monte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1350 El Monte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

