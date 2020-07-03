1350 El Monte Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking pool fire pit hot tub

Beautiful Conejo Oaks Home in park like setting. A true entertainers property nestled around lush landscapes, fountains, waterfall, Pebble Tech saltwater pool and spa, gas fire pit, Viking outdoor cooking center with stamped concrete counters and decking, a covered porch and outdoor lighting and more. Interior features include two Master Bedrooms one up and one down, formal dining room, living room and family room that opens up to a gourmet kitchen with all the top of the line appliances with agrand eat-in center island topped with a brand new granite top. Quality around every corner with Travertine tile and hardware floors, designer touches throughout, so much attention to detail, freshly painted inside and out, newer roof and much more.