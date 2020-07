Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GOOD NEWS! NEW PRICE! Dramatic custom home on the main channel of Westlake Lake. Great Room with high ceiling. Huge island in kitchen. Formal dining room with access to generous patio. Private boat dock right on the main channel. Master suite with sitting area and balcony with charming lake view. Master bedroom and two guest bedrooms are upstairs. One secondary bedroom with en suite bath downstairs. 24 hour manned guard gated island. Owners may consider renting furnished and may includeboat. Call listing agent for details. SELLER SAYS PRESENT ALL OFFERS.