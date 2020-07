Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, cul-de-sac home in charming Ventu Park. Separate living room and family room. Spacious bedrooms and indoor laundry room. Dual pane windows with wood blinds. New flooring. Light and bright kitchen with new appliances. Newer A/C. Private backyard with new patio cover and usable private front yard. Nice rear and front patios. Washer and dryer included. No cats, sorry.