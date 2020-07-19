All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

1204 Witherspoon Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Sunset Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Thousand Oaks Home - Upgraded 4 bed / 2.5 bath/ 3 car garage. Very bright and open floor plan. Hard wood / travertine floors, custom blinds, indoor laundry room, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, security system and crown molding throughout. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with beautiful marble counters / travertine and newer lighting/fixtures. Family room w/ fireplace. Downstairs area with multiple French doors that open to the double patio area and landscaped yard that includes an in ground spa, built in BBQ and large covered patio. This is a fabulous house, in a great neighborhood, with excellent schools and walking distance to a park. Central location to shopping and freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Witherspoon Drive have any available units?
1204 Witherspoon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1204 Witherspoon Drive have?
Some of 1204 Witherspoon Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Witherspoon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Witherspoon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Witherspoon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1204 Witherspoon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1204 Witherspoon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Witherspoon Drive offers parking.
Does 1204 Witherspoon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Witherspoon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Witherspoon Drive have a pool?
No, 1204 Witherspoon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Witherspoon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1204 Witherspoon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Witherspoon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Witherspoon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
