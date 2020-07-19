1204 Witherspoon Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Thousand Oaks Home - Upgraded 4 bed / 2.5 bath/ 3 car garage. Very bright and open floor plan. Hard wood / travertine floors, custom blinds, indoor laundry room, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, security system and crown molding throughout. Upgraded kitchen w/ granite and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with beautiful marble counters / travertine and newer lighting/fixtures. Family room w/ fireplace. Downstairs area with multiple French doors that open to the double patio area and landscaped yard that includes an in ground spa, built in BBQ and large covered patio. This is a fabulous house, in a great neighborhood, with excellent schools and walking distance to a park. Central location to shopping and freeway.