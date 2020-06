Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful remodeled 3+2 single story, single family house with a large lot in a nice neighborhood. It has separate family room facing the private low maintenance back yard.Granite counters in the upgraded kitchen with a pantry. New air condition and new wood-like flooring, custom window covering, recessed lights. 2 car garage with storage space and washer, dryer hook up. Located on a nice quiet street with easy access to freeway, shopping and schools.