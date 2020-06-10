All apartments in Sunnyvale
Find more places like 990 East El Camino Real.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
990 East El Camino Real
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:10 AM

990 East El Camino Real

990 East El Camino Real · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunnyvale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

990 East El Camino Real, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Raynor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 11 · Avail. Jun 22

$2,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
11 Available 06/22/20 Super Chic Modern Home in Sunnyvale - Great Location, Low Density, Quiet, Amazing Value
- Stunning Remodeled Apartment Home with High End Designer Materials
- Bright, Open and Spacious
- Great location with walking distance to restaurants, supermarkets and Starbuck Coffee
- Minutes to downtown Sunnyvale and all major employers
- New flooring throughout, new paint, double pane windows
- Remodeled kitchen includes quartz countertop and stainless steel appliances
- 2nd Floor
- Air conditioning
- Gated Community

Check out our 3D virtual tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=dRfVd2E4z7T&brand=0

* No Smoking
* Well trained pets allowed with extra pet deposit
* Flexible lease options: 6, 12, 18 months.
* Water and Garbage Included
* Available 6/22/20 - Unfurnished
* Ask about our move in special!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/990-e-el-camino-real-sunnyvale-ca-94087-usa-unit-11/e4b5b8c4-53f0-42fa-9fe0-59978a6f592e

(RLNE5870721)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 990 East El Camino Real have any available units?
990 East El Camino Real has a unit available for $2,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 990 East El Camino Real have?
Some of 990 East El Camino Real's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 990 East El Camino Real currently offering any rent specials?
990 East El Camino Real isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 990 East El Camino Real pet-friendly?
No, 990 East El Camino Real is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 990 East El Camino Real offer parking?
Yes, 990 East El Camino Real does offer parking.
Does 990 East El Camino Real have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 990 East El Camino Real offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 990 East El Camino Real have a pool?
No, 990 East El Camino Real does not have a pool.
Does 990 East El Camino Real have accessible units?
No, 990 East El Camino Real does not have accessible units.
Does 990 East El Camino Real have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 990 East El Camino Real has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 990 East El Camino Real?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Silicon Valley
1257 Lakeside Dr
Sunnyvale, CA 94085
The Crossings
1180 Lochinvar Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Ironworks
457 E Evelyn Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Spruce Apartments
655 S Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
The Flats Cityline
300 West Washington Avenue
Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Naya
1095 W El Camino Real
Sunnyvale, CA 94087
Kensington Place Apartments
1220 N Fair Oaks Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94089
Peartree Apartments
330 N Mathilda Ave
Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Similar Pages

Sunnyvale 1 BedroomsSunnyvale 2 Bedrooms
Sunnyvale Apartments with BalconySunnyvale Apartments with Parking
Sunnyvale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CA
San Leandro, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PonderosaLakewoodWashington
West MurphyOrtegaHeritage District
East MurphyDe Anza

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity