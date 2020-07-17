973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

Amenities

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed4f3fdc8c57671a42dcd1 973 Amador Ave, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House located close to transportation and freeways, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite counters and full granite backsplash, gas range, dishwasher and pantry, spacious living room with hardwood flooring through-out house, updated bathrooms one with tub/shower combo and granite vanity, master bathroom with shower and pedestal sink, private backyard with patio, grass and gardener included, 1 car garage.

Cross Street: San Simeon/Duane/Lawrence Expressway



Year Lease, No pets or smoking, Gardener Included, Available 7/1



