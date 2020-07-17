All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085

973 Amador Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Location

973 Amador Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eed4f3fdc8c57671a42dcd1 973 Amador Ave, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath House located close to transportation and freeways, remodeled eat-in kitchen with granite counters and full granite backsplash, gas range, dishwasher and pantry, spacious living room with hardwood flooring through-out house, updated bathrooms one with tub/shower combo and granite vanity, master bathroom with shower and pedestal sink, private backyard with patio, grass and gardener included, 1 car garage.
Cross Street: San Simeon/Duane/Lawrence Expressway

Year Lease, No pets or smoking, Gardener Included, Available 7/1

(RLNE5875405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 have any available units?
973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 have?
Some of 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 currently offering any rent specials?
973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 pet-friendly?
No, 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 offer parking?
Yes, 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 offers parking.
Does 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 have a pool?
No, 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 does not have a pool.
Does 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 have accessible units?
No, 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 does not have accessible units.
Does 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 973 Amador Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 has units with dishwashers.
