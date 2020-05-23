All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

889 Hanover AVE

889 Hanover Avenue · (408) 828-0123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

889 Hanover Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94087
De Anza

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood of Sunnyvale. Wood burning fireplace in living room/dining area with view of the backyard. Remodeled kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, gas cooktop, built-in oven, refrigerator and microwave, granite counter tops, recessed lights, plantation shutters and tile floors. Dual pane windows throughout, carpet in living room and 1 bedroom with hardwood floors in hallway and remaining bedrooms. Built-in bookcase in bedroom/office and Murphy bed in guest bedroom. 2-car attached garage has washer and dryer and built-in storage. Gardening services included in rent. No smoking, no pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Hanover AVE have any available units?
889 Hanover AVE has a unit available for $4,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 Hanover AVE have?
Some of 889 Hanover AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 Hanover AVE currently offering any rent specials?
889 Hanover AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Hanover AVE pet-friendly?
No, 889 Hanover AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 889 Hanover AVE offer parking?
Yes, 889 Hanover AVE offers parking.
Does 889 Hanover AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 889 Hanover AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Hanover AVE have a pool?
No, 889 Hanover AVE does not have a pool.
Does 889 Hanover AVE have accessible units?
No, 889 Hanover AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Hanover AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 889 Hanover AVE has units with dishwashers.
