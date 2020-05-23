889 Hanover AVE

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood of Sunnyvale. Wood burning fireplace in living room/dining area with view of the backyard. Remodeled kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, gas cooktop, built-in oven, refrigerator and microwave, granite counter tops, recessed lights, plantation shutters and tile floors. Dual pane windows throughout, carpet in living room and 1 bedroom with hardwood floors in hallway and remaining bedrooms. Built-in bookcase in bedroom/office and Murphy bed in guest bedroom. 2-car attached garage has washer and dryer and built-in storage. Gardening services included in rent. No smoking, no pet policy.