889 Hanover AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood of Sunnyvale. Wood burning fireplace in living room/dining area with view of the backyard. Remodeled kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, gas cooktop, built-in oven, refrigerator and microwave, granite counter tops, recessed lights, plantation shutters and tile floors. Dual pane windows throughout, carpet in living room and 1 bedroom with hardwood floors in hallway and remaining bedrooms. Built-in bookcase in bedroom/office and Murphy bed in guest bedroom. 2-car attached garage has washer and dryer and built-in storage. Gardening services included in rent. No smoking, no pet policy.