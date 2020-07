837 BREMERTON DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable Single Family Home for Rent in Sunnyvale! - SPACIOUS SINGLE FAMILY HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN SUNNYVALE! KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, SPACIOUS EAT IN AREA, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, ELECTRIC COOKTOP AND RETRO OVEN. HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. DUAL PANE WINDOWS. LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING AREA WITH PATIO SLIDER. MASTER BEDROOM WITH 2 CLOSETS. ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH LAUNDRY HOOKUPS. LANDSCAPED FRONT AND BACK YARDS.



TENANT QUALIFICATIONS:



GROSS COMBINED HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST EQUATE $13,500 OR MORE

MINIMUM FICO SCORE OF 700



LEASE TERMS ARE:



NO PETS

NO SMOKING

ONE YEAR LEASE

RENT: $4,500

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $4,600

GARDENER INCLUDED

TENANT PAYS FOR ALL UTILITIES



PLEASE CALL ANGEL AT 408-253-1003 TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON SHOWING. (FOR IN PERSON SHOWING, 2 PEOPLE MAX AND YOU MUST WEAR YOUR OWN MASK BEFORE ENTERING THE PROPERTY).



First Statewide Realty

DRE# 01818847



(RLNE5906482)