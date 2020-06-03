609 Arcadia Terrace, #206

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Modern Sunnyvale Condo Available for rent starting Wednesday, July 1st, 2020.



This complex is located in the heart of Silicon Valley close to HWY 101 and 237.



Available by appointment



- Brightly lit 2nd floor unit with lots of windows.

- 1300 sq ft with 10 ft high ceilings throughout.

- Quiet interior location with privacy provided by beautiful trees.

- Brand new carpet, brand new kitchen floor.

- Kitchen with gas stove.

- In-unit laundry room with new washer and dryer.

- Over-sized master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet

- One car private garage + one additional parking spot.

- Wood burning fireplace.

- Lots of storage

- Access to complex pool and children's play area

- Beautifully landscaped common areas

- Close to 101 and 237 freeways

- Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and Fair Oaks park.



Please email for more details and/or to confirm which open house date/time you intend to attend.



compassplacecondo4rent at gmail.com