Sunnyvale, CA
609 Arcadia Terrace, #206
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:05 AM

609 Arcadia Terrace, #206

609 Arcadia Terrace · (408) 657-7887
Location

609 Arcadia Terrace, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit Fair Oaks · Avail. Jul 1

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Modern Sunnyvale Condo Available for rent starting Wednesday, July 1st, 2020.

This complex is located in the heart of Silicon Valley close to HWY 101 and 237.

Available by appointment

- Brightly lit 2nd floor unit with lots of windows.
- 1300 sq ft with 10 ft high ceilings throughout.
- Quiet interior location with privacy provided by beautiful trees.
- Brand new carpet, brand new kitchen floor.
- Kitchen with gas stove.
- In-unit laundry room with new washer and dryer.
- Over-sized master bedroom suite with large walk-in closet
- One car private garage + one additional parking spot.
- Wood burning fireplace.
- Lots of storage
- Access to complex pool and children's play area
- Beautifully landscaped common areas
- Close to 101 and 237 freeways
- Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants and Fair Oaks park.

Please email for more details and/or to confirm which open house date/time you intend to attend.

compassplacecondo4rent at gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 have any available units?
609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 have?
Some of 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 currently offering any rent specials?
609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 pet-friendly?
No, 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 offer parking?
Yes, 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 does offer parking.
Does 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 have a pool?
Yes, 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 has a pool.
Does 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 have accessible units?
No, 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Arcadia Terrace, #206 has units with dishwashers.
