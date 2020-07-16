550 North Fair Oaks Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

$2,595/month with one month free SPECIAL for 12 months lease. CLEAN, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS, SECOND FLOOR, PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT, EXTRA PARKING AVAILABLE. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located home next to a beautiful Fair Oaks Park in the heart of the Silicon Valley which makes daily life a breeze. Our community invites you to virtually experience a tour of our modern interiors of your future home. You may apply online from the comfort of where you are. We will work with your need by offering flexible lease term and price plan. Minutes to downtown Sunnyvale or Mountain View where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from. With easy access to Highway 101 to many major employers.



Check out our virtual tour here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EBP1P7As2JV

Link to rental application here:

https://www.hemlane.com/apply/f5c80dbd-dfde-46d9-ae7a-63df0fe6dc1e?property_unit_id=781577a0-225d-40be-a06f-aa555a05fec7



* In unit full size washer/dryer

* Air Conditioning

* Hardwood flooring

* Custom interior paint

* Stainless Steel Appliances

* Modern vanity

* Double pane windows

* One parking space with available additional parking

* Small pet (dog or cat) ok with extra deposit

* Tenants pays water and garbage



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/550-n-fair-oaks-ave-sunnyvale-ca-94085-usa-unit-7/b83cbc63-872e-473e-b51a-f330101b70cd



