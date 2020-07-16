All apartments in Sunnyvale
550 North Fair Oaks Avenue

Location

550 North Fair Oaks Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,379

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
$2,595/month with one month free SPECIAL for 12 months lease. CLEAN, BRIGHT & SPACIOUS, SECOND FLOOR, PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT, EXTRA PARKING AVAILABLE. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located home next to a beautiful Fair Oaks Park in the heart of the Silicon Valley which makes daily life a breeze. Our community invites you to virtually experience a tour of our modern interiors of your future home. You may apply online from the comfort of where you are. We will work with your need by offering flexible lease term and price plan. Minutes to downtown Sunnyvale or Mountain View where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from. With easy access to Highway 101 to many major employers.

Check out our virtual tour here - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=EBP1P7As2JV
Link to rental application here:
https://www.hemlane.com/apply/f5c80dbd-dfde-46d9-ae7a-63df0fe6dc1e?property_unit_id=781577a0-225d-40be-a06f-aa555a05fec7

* In unit full size washer/dryer
* Air Conditioning
* Hardwood flooring
* Custom interior paint
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Modern vanity
* Double pane windows
* One parking space with available additional parking
* Small pet (dog or cat) ok with extra deposit
* Tenants pays water and garbage

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/550-n-fair-oaks-ave-sunnyvale-ca-94085-usa-unit-7/b83cbc63-872e-473e-b51a-f330101b70cd

(RLNE5929740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue have any available units?
550 North Fair Oaks Avenue has a unit available for $2,379 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue have?
Some of 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
550 North Fair Oaks Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue offers parking.
Does 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue have a pool?
No, 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue have accessible units?
No, 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 North Fair Oaks Avenue has units with dishwashers.
