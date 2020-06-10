All apartments in Sunnyvale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

388 Santa Diana Terrace

388 Santa Diana Ter · No Longer Available
Location

388 Santa Diana Ter, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Newer 4 Bedroom Town Home in Sunnyvale - 388 Santa Diana Terrace offers quality upgrades and thoughtful custom touches. The town home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths spread over three luxurious levels. This newer end-unit has a well flowing floor plan & a convenient location!

This home features high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. The entry is on the first floor which also has a bedroom with a full bathroom and spacious closet. The second floor leads to the great room with an expansive kitchen and living room.
The final level of this property boasts 3 bedrooms including an spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large bathroom with dual sink. Central heating and A/C, attached two car garage, tankless water heater.

Water and trash included in rent.

Near Downtown Sunnyvale. Close to Caltrain, Linkedin, Google, Apple and Other Hi-tech Companies. Close to 101, 237, Lawrence expressway

Pets Submit

*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.

Please call our office BEFORE applying.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.

To apply for this property on line please visit our web site.
www.rec-rentals.com .
Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Real Estate Connections
408-873-2100
BRE CORP LIC# 01201656

(RLNE5852045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Santa Diana Terrace have any available units?
388 Santa Diana Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Santa Diana Terrace have?
Some of 388 Santa Diana Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Santa Diana Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
388 Santa Diana Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Santa Diana Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 388 Santa Diana Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 388 Santa Diana Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 388 Santa Diana Terrace does offer parking.
Does 388 Santa Diana Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Santa Diana Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Santa Diana Terrace have a pool?
No, 388 Santa Diana Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 388 Santa Diana Terrace have accessible units?
No, 388 Santa Diana Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Santa Diana Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Santa Diana Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
