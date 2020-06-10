Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Newer 4 Bedroom Town Home in Sunnyvale - 388 Santa Diana Terrace offers quality upgrades and thoughtful custom touches. The town home has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths spread over three luxurious levels. This newer end-unit has a well flowing floor plan & a convenient location!



This home features high ceilings and recessed lighting throughout. The entry is on the first floor which also has a bedroom with a full bathroom and spacious closet. The second floor leads to the great room with an expansive kitchen and living room.

The final level of this property boasts 3 bedrooms including an spacious master bedroom with walk in closet and large bathroom with dual sink. Central heating and A/C, attached two car garage, tankless water heater.



Water and trash included in rent.



Near Downtown Sunnyvale. Close to Caltrain, Linkedin, Google, Apple and Other Hi-tech Companies. Close to 101, 237, Lawrence expressway



Pets Submit



*MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS DUE TO COVID 19.



Please call our office BEFORE applying.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Total charges are rent + $20 monthly for the tenant benefit program.



To apply for this property on line please visit our web site.

www.rec-rentals.com .

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.



Real Estate Connections

408-873-2100

BRE CORP LIC# 01201656



(RLNE5852045)