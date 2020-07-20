364 Beemer Ave

Amenities
Sunnyvale Downtown Beautiful 2BR / 1Bath Single Family with Hardwood floors - Private showing by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule a time.
Beautiful Single Family Home with large backyard walking to Sunnyvale downtown and Caltrain
* Hardwood floors through out
* Bright living room and dining room
* Huge backyard
* Mostly new double panned windows
* kitchen appliances range, dishwasher & refrigerator.
* Remodeled bathroom with shower over tub.
* Full size washer/dryer in garage.
* Dettached one car garage and 2 drive way parking.
* Wall Heating / No AC
* Convenient location in Sunnyvale, walk to downtown and Caltrain station
* Close to many high tech companies, Apple, Google, Yahoo, Juniper, LinkedIn
* Great neighborhood.
* Rent includes gardener.
* Tenant pays PG&E, water, garbage and any other utility.
(RLNE4379924)