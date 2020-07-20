All apartments in Sunnyvale
364 Beemer Ave

364 Beemer Avenue · (408) 757-6255
Location

364 Beemer Avenue, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
Heritage District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 364 Beemer Ave · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunnyvale Downtown Beautiful 2BR / 1Bath Single Family with Hardwood floors - Private showing by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule a time.

Beautiful Single Family Home with large backyard walking to Sunnyvale downtown and Caltrain

******************************************************************
* Hardwood floors through out
* Bright living room and dining room
* Huge backyard
* Mostly new double panned windows
* kitchen appliances range, dishwasher & refrigerator.
* Remodeled bathroom with shower over tub.
* Full size washer/dryer in garage.
* Dettached one car garage and 2 drive way parking.
* Wall Heating / No AC

* Convenient location in Sunnyvale, walk to downtown and Caltrain station
* Close to many high tech companies, Apple, Google, Yahoo, Juniper, LinkedIn
* Great neighborhood.
* Rent includes gardener.
* Tenant pays PG&E, water, garbage and any other utility.

(RLNE4379924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Beemer Ave have any available units?
364 Beemer Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Beemer Ave have?
Some of 364 Beemer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Beemer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
364 Beemer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Beemer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 364 Beemer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunnyvale.
Does 364 Beemer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 364 Beemer Ave offers parking.
Does 364 Beemer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 364 Beemer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Beemer Ave have a pool?
No, 364 Beemer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 364 Beemer Ave have accessible units?
No, 364 Beemer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Beemer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 364 Beemer Ave has units with dishwashers.
