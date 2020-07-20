364 Beemer Ave

Amenities

Sunnyvale Downtown Beautiful 2BR / 1Bath Single Family with Hardwood floors - Private showing by appointment only. Please call or email to schedule a time.



Beautiful Single Family Home with large backyard walking to Sunnyvale downtown and Caltrain



* Hardwood floors through out

* Bright living room and dining room

* Huge backyard

* Mostly new double panned windows

* kitchen appliances range, dishwasher & refrigerator.

* Remodeled bathroom with shower over tub.

* Full size washer/dryer in garage.

* Dettached one car garage and 2 drive way parking.

* Wall Heating / No AC



* Convenient location in Sunnyvale, walk to downtown and Caltrain station

* Close to many high tech companies, Apple, Google, Yahoo, Juniper, LinkedIn

* Great neighborhood.

* Rent includes gardener.

* Tenant pays PG&E, water, garbage and any other utility.



(RLNE4379924)